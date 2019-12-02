Heat Em Up Breakfast Wrap 158G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Breakfast Wrap contains
  • Energy2071kJ 493kcal
    25%
  • Fat17.8g
    25%
  • Saturates6.1g
    30%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt2.7g
    45%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1177kJ /280kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of cooked pork sausagemeat and egg omelette with hash browns, crispy bacon and processed cheese slices served in a white tortilla wrap.
  • Microwave in 2 mins 20 secs approx
  • Pack size: 158g

Information

Ingredients

Wrap: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid), Water, Palm Oil, Humectant: Glycerol; Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate; Sugar, Emulsifier: Mono and Di- Glycerides of Fatty Acids; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Salt; Preservative: Calcium Propionate; Flour Treatment Agent: L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Hash Browns (17%): Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dehydrated Potato, Salt, Pepper Extract, Cooked Sausagemeat (13%): Pork (73%), Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Herbs, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Citric Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha- Tocopherol; Dextrose, Stabiliser: Diphosphates; Yeast Extract, Spice Extracts, Onion Powder, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Egg Omelette (9%): Egg, Milk, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; White Pepper, Processed Cheese Slice (7%): Cheddar Cheese (70%) (Milk), Water, Modified Potato Starch, Emulsifying Salt: Trisodium Citrate; Preservative: Scorbic Acid; Colours: Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract, Crispy Bacon (3%): Pork, Nitrite Salt (Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Maltodextrin, Stabilisers: Diphosphate, Triphosphate; Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate; Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds and Soya

Storage

Best before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C.Do not re-freeze after de-frosting. For Best Before End See Side of Pack

Warnings

  • WARNING INFORMATION
  • Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Heat'em Up® Range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Net Contents

158g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as consumed)Per Breakfast Wrap (as consumed)
Energy 1177kJ /280kcal2071kJ/493kcal
Fat 10.1g17.8g
(of which are saturates)3.5g6.1g
Carbohydrate 36.7g64.6g
(of which are sugars)1.9g3.3g
Fibre 2.6g4.5g
Protein 9.4g16.5g
Salt 1.5g2.7g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING INFORMATION Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't do it!

1 stars

Texture was awful, meat I'm certain tesco sourced from a horse, Never ever skimp just buy a mcmuffin. 😂

Disappointing

2 stars

Bland tasting, nothing but thinly cut sausage meat and cheese slice. Packaging makes it look better than it really is. Was disappointed!

Very dry and bland,shan't bye again !

2 stars

Very dry and bland,shan't bye again !

Very very chewy

1 stars

The contents are fine, but the wrap had the texture of boot leather, a massive step down from the sausage patty muffin that they used to do.

For me this doesn't work. More wrap than anything

1 stars

For me this doesn't work. More wrap than anything else, some potato bits. Other negligible pieces of sausage. Bacon and cheese - possibly was there but didn't notice. What I really like in the Heat em range is the sausage and egg muffin - but that has been dropped by Tesco it appears. Shame.

HOW MUCH SALT !!!!!

2 stars

HOW MUCH SALT !!!!!

