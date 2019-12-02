Heat Em Up Breakfast Wrap 158G

Don't do it!
Texture was awful, meat I'm certain tesco sourced from a horse, Never ever skimp just buy a mcmuffin. 😂
Disappointing
Bland tasting, nothing but thinly cut sausage meat and cheese slice. Packaging makes it look better than it really is. Was disappointed!
Very dry and bland,shan't bye again !
Very very chewy
The contents are fine, but the wrap had the texture of boot leather, a massive step down from the sausage patty muffin that they used to do.
For me this doesn't work. More wrap than anything
For me this doesn't work. More wrap than anything else, some potato bits. Other negligible pieces of sausage. Bacon and cheese - possibly was there but didn't notice. What I really like in the Heat em range is the sausage and egg muffin - but that has been dropped by Tesco it appears. Shame.
HOW MUCH SALT !!!!!
