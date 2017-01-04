Tesco Vina Del Cura Rioja Crianza 75Cl

great wine to have on hand
This is an excellent Rioja Crianza. very soft on the palate with a rich taste with very light oak. I would recommend this wine to anyone who likes red wines.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 316kJ / 76kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tempranillo, Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Metabisulphite.
Rioja
Red
10.1
13.5% vol
Bodegas Eguia
Natural Cork
Jose Maria Ryan
Spain
Wine
Tempranillo
Ambient
Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best enjoy within a year of purchase. Once open drink within two days.
Product of Spain
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|316kJ / 76kcal
|395kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019