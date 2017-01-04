By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vina Del Cura Rioja Crianza 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Vina Del Cura Rioja Crianza 75Cl
£ 6.75
£6.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy395kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 316kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Vina del Cura Rioja Crianza DOCa. Product of Spain.
  Ripe berry flavours are complemented by soft vanilla tones and just a hint of peppery spice. Serve with cured meats or mature, hard cheese. this classic wine, made from Tempranillo grapes, is aged for 12 months in oak barrels. Serve with cured meats or mature, hard cheeses.
  • Ripe berry flavours are complemented by soft vanilla tones and just a hint of peppery spice. This classic wine, made from Tempranillo grapes, is aged for twelve months in oak barrels. Serve with cured meats or mature, hard cheeses.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • A classic Rioja with 12 months oak barrel ageing
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tempranillo, Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe berry flavours are complemented by soft vanilla tones and just a hint of peppery spice.

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Eguia

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Jose Maria Ryan

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Tempranillo grapes are hand-picked from vines aged up to 80 years old, during the 1st week of October. The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks and then aged in American oak barrels for 12 months.

History

  • Bodegas Equia is a family owned and managed winery that was founded in 1986 when Julian Murúa rejuvenated the cellar established by his parents in 1926. Since then, the winery has been growing constantly and developing with the objective to produce the best quality wines. The grapes are sourced from its own vineyards and from local grape producers that have been linked to the winery since its origin. The winemaking process is focused on creating unique, complex, aromatic well made wines

Regional Information

  • Bodegas Eguia is in Elciego, a village situated right in the heart of the Rioja Alavesa subzone, one of the three main areas in the D.O.Rioja. Elciego is considered in terms of winemaking one of the most reputed areas inside the D.O.Rioja.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best enjoy within a year of purchase. Once open drink within two days.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with
  • Cured meats or mature, hard cheeses.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Bottled by:
  • Bodegas Eguia S.L.,
  • Elciego,
  • Spain.
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy316kJ / 76kcal395kJ / 95kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

great wine to have on hand

4 stars

This is an excellent Rioja Crianza. very soft on the palate with a rich taste with very light oak. I would recommend this wine to anyone who likes red wines.

