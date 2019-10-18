Heat Em Up-Tesco Doner Kebab 159G

Pretty good
Pretty good actually. Browned the meat off in a pan which probably helped. And added a little mayo. Tastes just like a kebab
Nothing special!
‘meat’ doesn’t looked cooked, pitta bread dries out in the microwave. Wouldn’t buy again.
Not good
Meat looks raw, needs to be seared before freezing. Needs much more onion. OK, it's cheap.
Absolutely Foul
Gritty, found a claw, tough meat, should be taking this to the EHO!! Will not be buying a kebab again.
not bad at all
Spot on .... Ya get sauce with it too !!!!
Ok, but ...
The kebab is heated in the microwave. A sachet of chilli sauce is supposed to be included in the box. I ordered two kebabs, one came with the sauce and one without any. I contacted the manufacturer who sis not bother to reply. I am not buying the product any more as it might come without the chilli sauce and the manufacturer has no interest in their customers.
just no.
This is actually disgusting, bought it knowing it would be bad, but wasn't quite aware of how bad it could be....