Heat Em Up-Tesco Doner Kebab 159G

2.5(7)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked and sliced seasoned reformed mutton and chicken doner meat and diced white onions served in a flat bread with a sachet of spicy chilli sauce
  • Microwave in 2 mins approx
  • Pack size: 159g

Information

Ingredients

Flat Bread: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate; Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates; Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: L-Cysteine, Cooked Reformed Doner Meat (33%): Mutton (30%), Chicken (25%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mutton Fat, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Spices, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, White Onions (15%), Chilli Sauce (6%): Tomato Paste, Dextrose, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Preservatives: Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate; Salt, Chilli Powder, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds

Storage

Best before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.For Best Before End See Side of Pack

Warnings

  • WARNING INFORMATION
  • Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
  • Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • 170 Walton Summit Road,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Heat'em Up® Range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • 170 Walton Summit Road,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Net Contents

159g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as consumed)Per Doner Kebab (as consumed)
Energy 218 kcal / 917 kJ346 kcal / 1458 kJ
Fat 6.7g10g
(of which saturates)2.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate 30g47g
(of which sugars)4.2g6.7g
Fibre 2g3.2g
Protein 8.4g13g
Salt 2.2g3.4g

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Pretty good

4 stars

Pretty good actually. Browned the meat off in a pan which probably helped. And added a little mayo. Tastes just like a kebab

Nothing special!

2 stars

‘meat’ doesn’t looked cooked, pitta bread dries out in the microwave. Wouldn’t buy again.

Not good

2 stars

Meat looks raw, needs to be seared before freezing. Needs much more onion. OK, it's cheap.

Absolutely Foul

1 stars

Gritty, found a claw, tough meat, should be taking this to the EHO!! Will not be buying a kebab again.

not bad at all

5 stars

Spot on .... Ya get sauce with it too !!!!

Ok, but ...

3 stars

The kebab is heated in the microwave. A sachet of chilli sauce is supposed to be included in the box. I ordered two kebabs, one came with the sauce and one without any. I contacted the manufacturer who sis not bother to reply. I am not buying the product any more as it might come without the chilli sauce and the manufacturer has no interest in their customers.

just no.

1 stars

This is actually disgusting, bought it knowing it would be bad, but wasn't quite aware of how bad it could be....

