Heat Em Up-Tesco Cheese Burger & Chips 215G

Poor quality
Poor quality, chips are soggy, burger very bland. Wouldn’t purchase again
Pretty revolting!
If 'cooked' according to instructions supplied this isn't good! Burger tastes half raw & 'chips' are like al-dente boiled potatoes.
Chips where not cooked
mc junkie
My MC junkie liked this just the right proportion for one snack a lot easy to store and make and cheaper than shop.
Very disappointed.
Very disappointed in this product. Most of the chips were inedible and the bun was chewy.
Worst pound ever spent
Tried on a whim as we were hungry and were intrigued by the product. The chips tasted raw and the burger was soggy and tasted awful . Worst pound I have ever spent! Should have gone to McDonald’s and saved my self a penny and gone without the raw chips
dont waste your money
this is horrible.bun dries out cheese has no taste,and the chips taste dry and powedry
Awful chips
The burger is lovely, however the chips are dreadful.
Hidden Gem!.
These are Surprisingly good!, Lovely Burger & better Chips than I Expected!.
Nice Quick Snack
Very good for the price. The burger is small but high quality(better than rustlers), the chips are fine. Ideally add some salt and pepper to season.