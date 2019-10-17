By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat Em Up-Tesco Cheese Burger & Chips 215G

2.5(10)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.47/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked seasoned beef burger with added soya and a slice of processed cheese served in a sesame bread bun with a portion of chips.
  • Microwave in 3 mins 50 secs approx
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

Chips (45%): Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Sesame Seeded Bun: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine; Wheat Starch, Cooked Seasoned Beef Burger (22%): Beef (80%), Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Soya Protein, Salt, Dextrose, Wheat Protein, Onion Powder, Onion Extract, Processed Cheese Slice (6%): Cheddar Cheese (70%) (Milk), Water, Modified Potato Starch, Emulsifying Salt, Trisodium Citrate; Preservative: Ascorbic Acid; Colours: Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Best before is guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.For Best Before End See Side of Pack

Warnings

  • WARNING INFORMATION
  • Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
  • Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as plate and contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • 170 Walton Summit Road,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Heat'em Up® Range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as consumed)Per Cheese Burgers and Chips (as consumed)
Energy 954kJ / 227kcal2099kJ / 500kcal
Fat 7.9g17g
(of which saturates)28g6.2g
Carbohydrate 27.9g61g
(of which sugars)1.2g2.5g
Fibre 2.7g5.8g
Protein 10g22g
Salt 0.9g1.9g

Safety information

WARNING INFORMATION Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as plate and contents will be hot.

Using Product Information

10 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Poor quality

2 stars

Poor quality, chips are soggy, burger very bland. Wouldn’t purchase again

Pretty revolting!

1 stars

If 'cooked' according to instructions supplied this isn't good! Burger tastes half raw & 'chips' are like al-dente boiled potatoes.

Chips where not cooked

1 stars

Chips where not cooked

mc junkie

4 stars

My MC junkie liked this just the right proportion for one snack a lot easy to store and make and cheaper than shop.

Very disappointed.

1 stars

Very disappointed in this product. Most of the chips were inedible and the bun was chewy.

Worst pound ever spent

1 stars

Tried on a whim as we were hungry and were intrigued by the product. The chips tasted raw and the burger was soggy and tasted awful . Worst pound I have ever spent! Should have gone to McDonald’s and saved my self a penny and gone without the raw chips

dont waste your money

1 stars

this is horrible.bun dries out cheese has no taste,and the chips taste dry and powedry

Awful chips

3 stars

The burger is lovely, however the chips are dreadful.

Hidden Gem!.

5 stars

These are Surprisingly good!, Lovely Burger & better Chips than I Expected!.

Nice Quick Snack

5 stars

Very good for the price. The burger is small but high quality(better than rustlers), the chips are fine. Ideally add some salt and pepper to season.

