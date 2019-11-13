By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wine Route Spain Garnacha Rose 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Wine Route Spain Garnacha Rose 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy348kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Wine Route Tempranillo Garnacha Rose Wine. Product of Spain
  • A delicious and refreshing, slightly sweet Rosé bursting with raspberry and strawberry flavours. Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.
  • Wine of Spanish
  • Specially selected for meal deal
  • Soft & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A delicious and refreshing, slightly sweet rosé bursting with raspberry and strawberry flavours.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Grenache

Vinification Details

  • Harvesting starts after a strict control of the ripening process to obtain the right balance of sugar, acidity and phenolic maturity. The traditional rosé methods are employed to ensure the wine acquires its characteristic shade. The wine undergoes a short period of cold maceration of around 8 to 10 hours. Fermentation takes place at 16-18 º C for 10-12 days, resulting in a light, clean and fruity wine.

History

  • Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. To enjoy this wine at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Return to

  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy278kJ / 67kcal348kJ / 84kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice wine with a great value meal deal

4 stars

Great bottle of wine. Tried the Tesco meal deal which included a main/side/desert/ bottle of wine. Tremendous value and enjoyed!

