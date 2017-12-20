The Duke 75Cl

Big and bold red.
For quality, taste and value one of the best Reds i've tasted. I'm not a fan of wines produced abroad (for example new world Australia, Chile etc) which are then shipped thousands of miles for bottling in the UK. This wine is produced and bottled in it's origin (Spain). That's how it should be for a wine to be trusted. Try this one, you'll not be disappointed!!
Enjoyed this one
A nice strong Spanish red that won't disappoint.Enjoy.
Smooth and Elegant
I tried this wine at a friends house, and from the first mouthful it was delicious! Not just because of the flavours but because of how smooth it was from first to last sip. With many 'affordable' wines priced between £5-£8 you are often left with a slight bitter or sharp after taste, but i was so surprised that this wine was one of the smoothest wines i have ever tasted (from the moment the cork was removed) and it cost just £8 (full price). I often have wine that i leave to rest or pass through an aerator to really appreciate the smooth taste of a wine, but with this wine, the moment the bottle is opened you get that smooth taste... remarkable. Its now my most favourite wine of all time!