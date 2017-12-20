By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Duke 75Cl

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of The Duke 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • "The Duke is here!" exclaimed a voice. There were gasps; then a hush descended in the hall. His appearance was even more splendid than they remembered: it was impossible not to be impressed by The Duke's physical stature and opulent taste.
  • And, yes... his power. Most definitely his power.
  • Then: a smile. A glint in those famous eyes. "Friends," The Duke declared, in that soft, lustrous tone.
  • "You are most welcome. Your pleasure is my privilege.
  • Let us raise our glasses to fine companionship and all of life's sweet indulgences."
  • "Three cheers for The Duke!" went up a cry.
  • The company rose as one in honour of their host's generosity of spirit. But he was already riding away into the night.
  • Big red wine with rich and intense red fruit and sweet berry flavours. Juicy, silky and opulent texture with a seriously soft and smooth finish.
  • Enjoy with fine companions, big red meat dishes, roasts and barbecues.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Bodegas Muriel

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Javier Murua and Sara Ugarte

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Shiraz/Syrah, Garnacha/Grenache

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were hand-picked from the vines, crushed and de-stemmed before fermenting in stainless steel tanks to preserve the fresh fruit flavours. Oaked in American barrels for 8 months, adding depth, complexity and texture to the wine.

History

  • A very fine gent of the most notable gravitas, famed for his effortless charm and velvet wit. The most colossal combination of character ever seen; worldly, warm- hearted yet defiantly wild, his daring exploits are the stuff of legend. The Duke. Big Red Wine.

Regional Information

  • The Duke is a cross-regional blend from Campo de Borja and Manchuela with each grape variety, chosen for their array of ripe fruit characteristics, adding an extra dimension to the wine, building the body of the blend layer by layer.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • R.C. De Vinos,
  • R.E. 5160-Lo,
  • 26350 España.

Distributor address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • www.offpistewines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Big and bold red.

5 stars

For quality, taste and value one of the best Reds i've tasted. I'm not a fan of wines produced abroad (for example new world Australia, Chile etc) which are then shipped thousands of miles for bottling in the UK. This wine is produced and bottled in it's origin (Spain). That's how it should be for a wine to be trusted. Try this one, you'll not be disappointed!!

Enjoyed this one

4 stars

A nice strong Spanish red that won't disappoint.Enjoy.

Smooth and Elegant

5 stars

I tried this wine at a friends house, and from the first mouthful it was delicious! Not just because of the flavours but because of how smooth it was from first to last sip. With many 'affordable' wines priced between £5-£8 you are often left with a slight bitter or sharp after taste, but i was so surprised that this wine was one of the smoothest wines i have ever tasted (from the moment the cork was removed) and it cost just £8 (full price). I often have wine that i leave to rest or pass through an aerator to really appreciate the smooth taste of a wine, but with this wine, the moment the bottle is opened you get that smooth taste... remarkable. Its now my most favourite wine of all time!

