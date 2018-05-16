Evergreen Fast Acting Grass Seed 16M2

Product Description
- Fast Grass lawn seed
- EverGreen® Fast Grass lawn seed is ideal for creating a new lawn and is also suitable for over-seeding or bare patches.
- Headstart® Gold The revolutionary grass seed coating that ensures rapid germination
- The Special coating holds nutrients that stimulate the seeds to develop and grow. This ensures faster germination, stronger roots and ultimately healthier grass.
- Faster results - 4 day germination*
- *In optimal growth conditions
- Seed mixture for amenity use
- Stronger roots - for a dense and hard-wearing lawn
- Grows anywhere - professional grade seed for superior results
- Covers 20m2
Information
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Create a new lawn or fill in a bare patch
- Rake
- Remove all weeds and stones.
- Turn the soil over to a depth of 15-22cm (6-9in).
- Level and firm by either treading or using a roller.
- Shake
- Shake box to re-mix seed.
- You'll need a large handful per square metre (30g or 1oz/sq.yd). For a visual guide, apply to a measured area first.
- Create a criss-cross pattern by sowing half the seed from left to right and the rest from top to bottom.
- Gently rake in, then tread or roll seed into the soil.
- Water
- Unless it rains, soak with a fine spray and keep soil moist for the next few weeks.
- The grass can be trimmed when 5-8cm (2-3in).
- Each time you mow, lower blade height a level until it's at 2.5cm (1in).
- Do not cut more than 1/3 off the growth at any one time.
- When do I use it?
- Apply to your lawn during March to early October.
- How much will I need?
- This pack will create a new lawn of 20 m2 (5 m x 4 m).
- To determine the size of your lawn multiply the length by the width in metres. This will give you the size of the area you wish to sow. As a guide one large stride is approximately 1 metre.
- When will I see the results?
- In ideal conditions when the soil is moist, grass will start to germinate from 4 days.
- Over-seed an existing lawn
- Prepare the lawn by mowing it short, ranking out dead grass, moss and debris. Apply a lawn dressing such as EverGreen® Lawn Soil. In dry conditions, moisten the lawn. Sprinkle a small handful of seed for each square metre (20g). Lightly rake the seed into the lawn. Unless it rains, soak with a fine spray and keep soil moist for the next few weeks.
Name and address
- The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
- 1 Archipelago,
- Lyon Way,
- Frimley,
- Surrey,
- GU16 7ER.
Net Contents
600g ℮
