Campo Viejo Blanco Rioja 75Cl

Campo Viejo Blanco Rioja 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Viura-Tempranillo Blanco - White Spanish Wine
  • A refreshingly light and fruity white wine from Rioja. Perfect on its own or with chicken, fish and salad dishes.
  • Campo Viejo's dedication to Rioja winemaking (it's been around since 1959), alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, allows them to create modern twists on traditional methods, delivering progressive styles of Rioja that satisfy today's discerning modern palates and perfect for sharing with friends.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Intense fruity and refreshing
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshingly light and fruity white wine from Rioja. Perfect on its own or with chicken, fish and salad dishes

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Campo Viejo

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Elena Adell

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Viura, Tempranillo Blanco

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are fermented in vats at a controlled temperature of around 25ºC. Maceration with skins for approximately 12 days to deliver the colour of the wine. The wine then spends 4 months in American oak Grapes parcels from several vineyards are specifically selected and vinified separately to preserve their unique taste profile. Fermented at a controlled temperature, the two variety of wines, Viura (86%) and Tempranillo Blanco (14%) are then blended to create the final product.

History

  • Campo Viejo's dedication to authentic Rioja winemaking, alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, has allowed us to create modern twists on traditional methods to deliver progressive styles of Rioja that appeal to today's discerning palates.

Regional Information

  • Undoubtedly one of the best wineries in the world, Bodegas Campo Viejo - located right in the heart of La Rioja, Northern Spain - we were the first Spanish winery to certify our carbon footprint to the ISO-14064 standard. At Campo Viejo we live by our Environment and Sustainability programme, which we first started over 10 years ago.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bodegas Campo Viejo,
  • Fuenmayor,
  • España.

Return to

  • Questions, Comments or Suggestions
  • Contact us at: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
  • www.campoviejo.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Ok

3 stars

Pleasant enough but a little watery on the palette. For r me it's just an ok wine.

Very pleasing

5 stars

A "proper" rioja white with fulness and character -----and a proper cork!!!

