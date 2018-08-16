Tipp-Ex Mini Pocket Mouse 3 Pack

Easy to use, not messy 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 16th August 2018 Being a big fan of the pot style correction fluid this was a test for me. I couldn't believe how easy this was to operate. However when correcting long area's it is better to stop and start else you will go off course and that is easy to do. I did expect this type of correction to crack and pull off the page, however it seems to stay put really well. Photocopies don't show lines or marks of where this has been. The sheen of the tape is more suited to a page of paper than the dried fluid of the pot and leaves a smoother surface to write over. My handwriting is fairly tall and some times I needed to apply a little extra tape to the top of my writing to cover fully. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy Product 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 9th August 2018 I have been testing this product at work recently and I have to say it is probably my favourite. Very easy to use, small, compact and it is not messy. It takes no time to dry and it is super easy to write over. Looks neat on the paper too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ideal for school 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 31st July 2018 Really small to fit in a pencil case but works brilliantly. Easy to use and dont have to wait for it to dry. Just make sure it's held straight and apply some pressure otherwise it may not stick properly and can curl up at the sides. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 31st July 2018 After testing this product I find it is very easy to use and gives a solid white block to cover mistakes. Just have to be sure to hold it straight and apply some pressure otherwise it may not stick properly. However it's fits nicely in the hand and doesn't take long to dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and easy to use 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 28th July 2018 I have used this product a lot this week and was very impressed with it. The roller was very smooth to use and covered mistakes well without any mess. It was easy to write over and you couldn’t see any evidence of the tape on the page. It is definitely better than the usual liquid corrector that I have previously used with the added bonus that I didn’t have to wait for it to dry before writing on it. I will definitely continue to use this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easier than liquid tippex 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 27th July 2018 I used this tippex mouse when my son was writing his teachers thank you cards. It is perfect for plain paper as it covers the mistake very well and doesn't cover the lines(which sadly it can't be helped when using lined paper) it's already dried so he could carry on instantly after eating his mistake and the biro didn't smudge when he went over his mistake. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does everything you'd expect 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 25th July 2018 I have tested this product even on dark felt pens and it really does the job of covering up the letters and you are able to write over it perfectly. It runs really well too and doesnt seperate like some cheaper ones do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tipp-Ex Mini Pocket Mouse 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 25th July 2018 I have tested this for a number of days and as with the regular sized Tipp-Ex Mouse it is a very handy tool for the office or home. I have had no problem covering my mistakes. I would fully recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy and tidy 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 25th July 2018 Excellent - easy to use and precise correction area. No spillage or mess like brush based version and doesn't need thinning from time to time. Easy to write over in a variety of inks right away without waiting fordrying [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]