Tulip Bacon Grill 250G

Write a review
Tulip Bacon Grill 250G
£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Cured chopped pork with smoke flavour.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (64%), Water, Starch, Pork fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Milk Protein, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Smoke Flavour, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer contents to a suitable container, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.Best before: See end of can.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Slice the meat and grill for 3 minutes on each side.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Slice the meat and fry for 3 minutes on each side.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving guide: This product may be eaten hot or cold.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some small bones may remain.

Name and address

  • Tulip Food Company,
  • DK-8940 Randers SV.

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1226 kJ/296 kcal
Fat 24 g
- of which saturates 9.1 g
Carbohydrate 6.9 g
- of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein 13 g
Salt 3.0 g

Safety information

View more safety information

tasty and good value

