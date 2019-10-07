Tulip Bacon Grill 250G

tasty and good value
Pork (64%), Water, Starch, Pork fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Milk Protein, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Smoke Flavour, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Spice Extracts
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer contents to a suitable container, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.Best before: See end of can.
Grill
Instructions: Slice the meat and grill for 3 minutes on each side.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Slice the meat and fry for 3 minutes on each side.
Produced in Denmark
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|1226 kJ/296 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|- of which saturates
|9.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9 g
|- of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|13 g
|Salt
|3.0 g
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some small bones may remain.
