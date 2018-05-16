Tesco 10 Pack Ice Cream Cones

- Energy60kJ 14kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1715kJ / 405kcal
Product Description
- 10 Ice cream cones with sweetener.
- CRISP & SUBTLY SWEET Baked light and crispy for your favourite ice cream.
- CRISP & SUBTLY SWEET Baked light and crispy for your favourite ice cream.
- Crisp & subtly sweet
- Baked light and crisp for your favourite ice cream
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Soya Flour(Soya Flour, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Sweetener (Saccharins).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
10 x Ice Cream Cones
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cone (3.5g)
|Energy
|1715kJ / 405kcal
|60kJ / 14kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|81.4g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.0g
|Protein
|11.0g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019