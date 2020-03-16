By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Royale Cabernet Sauvignon Pays D'oc 2014 750Ml

image 1 of Royale Cabernet Sauvignon Pays D'oc 2014 750Ml
£ 7.50
£1.00/100ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red French Wine
  • Vinified by Royale in the Languedoc vineyard on the Mediterranean coast, this Cabernet Sauvignon express all the typical qualities of the grape variety herb note, aromas of blackcurrant and red fruits, with a lingering finish.
  • Wine of France
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Full bodied yet delicate with soft berry flavours and a smooth finish.

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Herzog

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Royale

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Vinified by Royale in the Languedoc vineyard, this wine expresses all the best qualities of the grape variety and benefits from the ideal climate of this area.

History

  • The grapes were harvested in late September and vinified by traditional methods using the most modern techniques.

Regional Information

  • This wine comes from the vineyards of Languedoc on the French Mediterranean coast.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 + years

Produce of

Produce of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve room temperature, with meats, cold cuts or cheeses.

Name and address

  • Louis Distribution,
  • Négociant 34500,
  • France.

Distributor address

  • Royal Wine Europe,
  • F.75116 Paris.

Return to

  • www.royalwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

