Royale Cabernet Sauvignon Pays D'oc 2014 750Ml

Product Description
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Red French Wine
- Vinified by Royale in the Languedoc vineyard on the Mediterranean coast, this Cabernet Sauvignon express all the typical qualities of the grape variety herb note, aromas of blackcurrant and red fruits, with a lingering finish.
- Wine of France
- Kosher
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Full bodied yet delicate with soft berry flavours and a smooth finish.
Region of Origin
Languedoc-Roussillon
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Herzog
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Royale
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- Vinified by Royale in the Languedoc vineyard, this wine expresses all the best qualities of the grape variety and benefits from the ideal climate of this area.
History
- The grapes were harvested in late September and vinified by traditional methods using the most modern techniques.
Regional Information
- This wine comes from the vineyards of Languedoc on the French Mediterranean coast.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 + years
Produce of
Produce of France
Preparation and Usage
- Serve room temperature, with meats, cold cuts or cheeses.
Name and address
- Louis Distribution,
- Négociant 34500,
- France.
Distributor address
- Royal Wine Europe,
- F.75116 Paris.
Return to
- www.royalwine.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
