Kitsound Nova In Ear Black W/Mic

3.5(7)Write a review
Kitsound Nova In Ear Black W/Mic
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Incredible sound quality
  • Useful leather pouch
  • High-end design and materials
  • Carefully crafted from metal, the KitSound Nova in-ear earphones are durable and feature a subtle, stylish look. The flat cable is anti-tangle to make the earphones easier to grab and go, and the matching leather case with metallic finishing ensures they'll stay in great condition. The 6mm drivers have been expertly tuned to reverberate exactly for maximum clarity, and the ergonomic design of the earbuds makes them incredibly tactile and beautiful inside and out. Included are different sized earbuds so you can make the earphones perfectly fit your ears, reducing background noise and maximizing the quality of the sound.

Information

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice fitting

4 stars

Bought for use on flight to Thailand used for Hours with no discomfort

Terrible

1 stars

The earbuds constantly fling off. This lead me to lose one of the earbuds of the correct size. I couldn't use the smaller size because they would constantly fall out of my ears so I had to use the biggest size. The earbuds would then detach from the earphones inside of my ears so I would have to be careful that I didn't get these stuck in my ears. One of the earbuds then split in half while the other one flung away into space. After that I gave up. Considering I spent £20 on them I'm pretty annoyed. I will say that the sound quality is excellent so if you're willing to go through an enraging process battling earbuds breaking, flying away, and getting stuck in your ears, go ahead :)

Great Sound for in ear Earphones

5 stars

Very surprised at how much I love these. Good sound quality and reasonable but not overpowering bass. I've only got small ears and struggle with earbuds falling out. The 3 different size earbuds you get with these are spot on. I rarely recommend anything but I do recommend these given the low price

DONT STAY IN!!

1 stars

Bought these today after my £5 KS buds broke. the £5 ones had much better bass response and were significantly louder. These ones are quiet, flat and are impossible to keep in your ears.

great for the value.

5 stars

pure sound with good bass. And outside noise cancellation is working well.

Great Product!!!

5 stars

I bought these after my skullcandy inkd broke :( I am so glad they did tbh i love these earphones they are a mouthful of bass and the design is very sleek high recommended

Brilliant product!

4 stars

I was recommended this brand by a family member and was not disappointed! The sound quality of the product is great and you can really hear the bass of the music which i personally prefer! Though the wires are a touch long they stay untangled very well.

