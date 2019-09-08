By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Woodside Farms Unsmoked Back Bacon 300G

2.5(10)Write a review
Woodside Farms Unsmoked Back Bacon 300G
£ 1.40
£4.67/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 275kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water
  • Unsmoked Back Bacon
  • Woodside Farms Unsmoked Back Bacon
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above Keep refrigerated. Once opened use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove packaging and preheat grill to medium. Put rashers under grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving Time: 4-6, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml
Energy1140kJ / 275kcal
Fat22.5g
Saturates8.8g
Carbohydrate1.4g
Sugars1.1g
Fibre0g
Protein16.7g
Salt2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

Safety information

View more safety information

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

should be called water with added slime, should no

1 stars

should be called water with added slime, should not be sold as bacon.

Just opened this and it was blue July is not even

1 stars

Just opened this and it was blue July is not even here yet

Not nice anymore

1 stars

This was really nice bacon until this week where it has been cut so thick has lost its flavour and it is a lot tougher

Horrible

1 stars

We used to really like this bacon but just recently it tastes and smells different. My whole family has noticed the difference. Won't buy it again!

Pretty good value and that's a rarity.

4 stars

Pretty good value and that's a rarity.

Very finely sliced

3 stars

Image is accurate on the fat ratio. Tastes ok. It's too finely sliced for me as I found it difficult to separate the slices.

too thick

3 stars

suddenly become very thick slices - not suitable for grilling (bacon rolls)

Too salty

3 stars

This cooks up lovely and tender, not chewy, but damn is it salty!!!!! Burning my mouth salty! Glad I didn’t reach for the smoked!

Will not buy it again

2 stars

Opened the packet, it fell to bits of string. Could not put one full rasher in the pan. All I had was string's of bacon. To be honest there was no white GUK from the bacon, but it was very salty. Will not buy again

nice think slices, just got to trim the fat or it

4 stars

nice think slices, just got to trim the fat or it wont brown and crisp up before the meat is overcooked

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

£ 1.49
£2.98/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here