Woodside Farms Unsmoked Back Bacon 300G

should be called water with added slime, should not be sold as bacon.
Just opened this and it was blue July is not even here yet
Not nice anymore
This was really nice bacon until this week where it has been cut so thick has lost its flavour and it is a lot tougher
Horrible
We used to really like this bacon but just recently it tastes and smells different. My whole family has noticed the difference. Won't buy it again!
Pretty good value and that's a rarity.
Very finely sliced
Image is accurate on the fat ratio. Tastes ok. It's too finely sliced for me as I found it difficult to separate the slices.
too thick
suddenly become very thick slices - not suitable for grilling (bacon rolls)
Too salty
This cooks up lovely and tender, not chewy, but damn is it salty!!!!! Burning my mouth salty! Glad I didn’t reach for the smoked!
Will not buy it again
Opened the packet, it fell to bits of string. Could not put one full rasher in the pan. All I had was string's of bacon. To be honest there was no white GUK from the bacon, but it was very salty. Will not buy again
nice think slices, just got to trim the fat or it wont brown and crisp up before the meat is overcooked