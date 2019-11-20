Woodside Farms Smoked Back Bacon 300G

Very tasty bacon
The best bacon, it's full of smoky flavour, and it crisps up perfectly
Poor quality.
poor quality, salty, fatty and badly sliced . Hav bought this for quite a few months, but after this last purchase will not do so again. Not up to Tesco usual standard.
Pork from the EU? So not produced to UK food standards!
Disappointing quantity.
Only 4 rashers! The bacon itself was nice and was thick cuts, but the number of rashers makes the pack only suitable for one use.
Just as good as the regular Tesco thick cut bacon, same number of slices and cheaper.
Excellent tasting smoked back bacon, the best!
The best packet smoked back bacon. Not cut so thin that it cannot be picked up in its raw state without falling apart, tastes like smoked bacon, not chemicals and has no excess of water so as to almost "boil" the bacon instead of frying or grilling. A very competitive price and I hope Tesco continue to stock it.
Water with added bacon, Poor quality bacon.
Why do they add water to bacon and other meat, The amount of water that came out of this bacon was absolutely horrendous, Plus when the water comes out it makes the bacon taste bland, There is no need to add water, Bacon tastes better without it.
Awfully quality. More fat than actual meat. The slices are cut so thin that you have difficulties separating the slices and the taste is at best described as ordinary.
Excellent for the price! Didn’t shrink like some of the branded variety!
LOVELY AND SMOKEY
Beautiful rashers with lovely strong flavours only thing is they could be a bit thicker..