Woodside Farms Smoked Back Bacon 300G

3.5(12)Write a review
£ 1.40
£4.67/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 275kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water
  • Smoked back bacon
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite) Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use Once defrosted use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once open use immediately

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Put rashers under grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving Time: 4-6, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove packaging and preheat grill to medium

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml
Energy1140kJ / 275kcal
Fat22.5g
Saturates8.8g
Carbohydrate1.4g
Sugars1.1g
Fibre0g
Protein16.7g
Salt2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

12 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty bacon

5 stars

The best bacon, it's full of smoky flavour, and it crisps up perfectly

Poor quality.

2 stars

poor quality, salty, fatty and badly sliced . Hav bought this for quite a few months, but after this last purchase will not do so again. Not up to Tesco usual standard.

Pork from the EU? So not produced to UK food stan

1 stars

Pork from the EU? So not produced to UK food standards!

Disappointing quantity.

1 stars

Only 4 rashers! The bacon itself was nice and was thick cuts, but the number of rashers makes the pack only suitable for one use.

Just as good as the regular Tesco thick cut bacon

5 stars

Just as good as the regular Tesco thick cut bacon, same number of slices and cheaper.

Excellent tasting smoked back bacon, the best!

5 stars

The best packet smoked back bacon. Not cut so thin that it cannot be picked up in its raw state without falling apart, tastes like smoked bacon, not chemicals and has no excess of water so as to almost "boil" the bacon instead of frying or grilling. A very competitive price and I hope Tesco continue to stock it.

Water with added bacon, Poor quality bacon.

1 stars

Why do they add water to bacon and other meat, The amount of water that came out of this bacon was absolutely horrendous, Plus when the water comes out it makes the bacon taste bland, There is no need to add water, Bacon tastes better without it.

Awfully quality. More fat than actual meat. The sl

1 stars

Awfully quality. More fat than actual meat. The slices are cut so thin that you have difficulties separating the slices and the taste is at best described as ordinary.

Excellent for the price! Didn’t shrink like some

5 stars

Excellent for the price! Didn’t shrink like some of the branded variety!

LOVELY AND SMOKEY

5 stars

Beautiful rashers with lovely strong flavours only thing is they could be a bit thicker..

