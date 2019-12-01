Woodside Farms Streaky Bacon 275G

Very salty
This bacon was extremely salty, making it uneatable, particularly by children and older people.
Unsmoked?
UNSMOKED but extremely salty
Fantastic streaky bacon
Excellent flavour with lots of fat
Best streaky bacon for a long time. Crispy, crunchy. tasty. Eat it when it is out of the pan and HOT.
Best bacon every brought!
Best smoked bacon if you like your bacon crispy grilled.Ideal for baps.
I ordered few packs before.I put in the freezer right away but I end up putting in the bin 8 packs as it turned color dark brown even though it stays 3 days in the freezer.
Not Streaky
This was not streaky bacon.
7 rashers in one day?
Haven't tried it ~ however am put off by " Once opened use immediately." There are 7 rashers in this pack, apparently, and one would have to be addicted to bacon to eat the entire pack in one day, surely!