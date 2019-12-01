By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Woodside Farms Streaky Bacon 275G

3(8)Write a review
Woodside Farms Streaky Bacon 275G
£ 1.40
£5.10/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 878kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless streaky bacon rashers with added water
  • Unsmoked Streaky bacon
  • N/A
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day Do not refreeze Following the preparation guidelines opposite Keep refrigerated. Once opened use immediately

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove packaging and preheat grill to medium. Put rashers under grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally. Time: 4-6 minutes, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove packaging and preheat grill to medium

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.Not suitable for microwave cooking.Not suitable for cooking from frozen.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

275g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml
Energy878kJ / 212kcal
Fat17.9g
Saturates7.2g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein12.7g
Salt2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

Safety information

View more safety information

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.Not suitable for microwave cooking.Not suitable for cooking from frozen.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very salty

1 stars

This bacon was extremely salty, making it uneatable, particularly by children and older people.

Unsmoked?

2 stars

UNSMOKED but extremely salty

Fantastic streaky bacon

5 stars

Excellent flavour with lots of fat

Best streaky bacon for a long time. Crispy, crunch

4 stars

Best streaky bacon for a long time. Crispy, crunchy. tasty. Eat it when it is out of the pan and HOT.

Best bacon every brought!

5 stars

Best smoked bacon if you like your bacon crispy grilled.Ideal for baps.

I ordered few packs before.I put in the freezer ri

1 stars

I ordered few packs before.I put in the freezer right away but I end up putting in the bin 8 packs as it turned color dark brown even though it stays 3 days in the freezer.

Not Streaky

2 stars

This was not streaky bacon.

7 rashers in one day?

2 stars

Haven't tried it ~ however am put off by " Once opened use immediately." There are 7 rashers in this pack, apparently, and one would have to be addicted to bacon to eat the entire pack in one day, surely!

Usually bought next

Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

£ 1.49
£2.98/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco British Pork Chipolata 12 Pack 340G

£ 1.70
£5.00/kg

Offer

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here