Perfectly Imperfect Parsnips 500G

image 1 of Perfectly Imperfect Parsnips 500G
£ 0.50
£1.00/kg
N/A
  • Energy256kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 321kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Parsnips.
  • At Tesco we are committed to reducing food waste, so we asked ourselves, how do we ensure our delicious fruit and vegetables are not wasted? So we created ‘Perfectly Imperfect’. We ask you not to judge a book by its cover, as our Perfectly Imperfect fruit and vegetables are wonderfully wonky on the outside but just as terrifically tasty on the inside.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Parsnip

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  •  Wash before use.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy321kJ / 76kcal256kJ / 61kcal
Fat1.1g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate12.5g10.0g
Sugars5.7g4.6g
Fibre4.6g3.7g
Protein1.8g1.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

