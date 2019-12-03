Woodside Farms Cooking Bacon 500G

Good bacon i got a pack of smoked and it was excel
Good bacon i got a pack of smoked and it was excellent
Great value bacon
I was impressed with this new find - a bacon lottery! My pack was smoked rashers, great for bacon butties. A good value option, especially for people on a budget.
Always happy with this product.
I love this bacon. It is always delicious and it is like having a lucky dip every time I buy it! Today I opened my pack to find about two packs worth of beautifully sliced top quality bacon!! Sometimes it is in lumps and sometimes a mix. I've learned to check the pack in the shop and not buy the ones with brownish coloured slices and that way I avoid smoked bacon which I don't mind but I prefer unsmoked. This product is a wonderful purchase especially when my budget is tight.
Bacon secrets
I use this in a lot of meals pasta bakes, currys or Evan cooked dinners if you boil it then it turns to ham it comes in smoked or unsmoked but it didn't say that on the packet you have to look at the origin on the packet as all British ones are un smoked and the Denmark ones are smoked absolutely stunning for 70p
I love this bacon.
I bought this cooking bacon for a change and for an addition to our Sunday chicken roast. Usually it comes in slices and strips wjhich can be used just like ordinary bacon but for some reason this time it came in two or three thick lumps and was more like ham than bacon. It's still great, though, and has a very good flavour - not porky as some cheap bacon cuts can be. Well worth buying if you're on a tight budget as it's a very versatile bacon pack. Definitely to be recommended.
Fabulous
Love this bacon for soups and stews. Flavoursome and great quality for the price. Highly recommended.
Farm produce is the best and excellent value.
Excellent flavor and ideal for making quiches and omelets. The pieces are varied in size but not a problem.
Good and the kids realy love it. A must every.week
Very good quality.Happy with the price and the amount.Very tasty,useful to have it in the house.
Tastier and Cheaper than Sliced Bacon
Excellent quality for money, it tastes way better than bacon slices and you get a lot more bacon for less price.