Woodside Farms Cooking Bacon 500G

4.5(12)Write a review
£ 0.72
£1.44/kg
A serving contains (100g)
  • Energy796kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt2.9g
    48%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 796kJ / 191kcal

Product Description

  • Cooking bacon with added water
  • Mixed bacon, either beechwood smoked or simply unsmoked and cured for a minimum of 4 days. Sourced from pigs reared on quality assured farms in the UK, Ireland, Holland and Denmark. Farms supplying our pork are all recognised by national farm assurance schemes with standards of quality, animal husbandry and welfare informed by the Tesco Livestock Code of Practice. Grill or shallow fry for 3 4 people. Be inspired by our sizzling bacon recipes at www.tesco.com/realfood
  • May contain smoked, unsmoked and rindless or rind on back, middle, collar or streaky bacon pieces.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by the 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use Once defrosted use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Cut into convenient size pieces. Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 5-7 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 5-7 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

12 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good bacon i got a pack of smoked and it was excel

4 stars

Good bacon i got a pack of smoked and it was excellent

Great value bacon

5 stars

I was impressed with this new find - a bacon lottery! My pack was smoked rashers, great for bacon butties. A good value option, especially for people on a budget.

Always happy with this product.

5 stars

I love this bacon. It is always delicious and it is like having a lucky dip every time I buy it! Today I opened my pack to find about two packs worth of beautifully sliced top quality bacon!! Sometimes it is in lumps and sometimes a mix. I've learned to check the pack in the shop and not buy the ones with brownish coloured slices and that way I avoid smoked bacon which I don't mind but I prefer unsmoked. This product is a wonderful purchase especially when my budget is tight.

Bacon secrets

5 stars

I use this in a lot of meals pasta bakes, currys or Evan cooked dinners if you boil it then it turns to ham it comes in smoked or unsmoked but it didn't say that on the packet you have to look at the origin on the packet as all British ones are un smoked and the Denmark ones are smoked absolutely stunning for 70p

I love this bacon.

5 stars

I bought this cooking bacon for a change and for an addition to our Sunday chicken roast. Usually it comes in slices and strips wjhich can be used just like ordinary bacon but for some reason this time it came in two or three thick lumps and was more like ham than bacon. It's still great, though, and has a very good flavour - not porky as some cheap bacon cuts can be. Well worth buying if you're on a tight budget as it's a very versatile bacon pack. Definitely to be recommended.

Fabulous

5 stars

Love this bacon for soups and stews. Flavoursome and great quality for the price. Highly recommended.

Farm produce is the best and excellent value.

5 stars

Excellent flavor and ideal for making quiches and omelets. The pieces are varied in size but not a problem.

Good and the kids realy love it. A must every.week

4 stars

Good and the kids realy love it. A must every.week

Very good quality.Happy with the price and the amo

5 stars

Very good quality.Happy with the price and the amount.Very tasty,useful to have it in the house.

Tastier and Cheaper than Sliced Bacon

5 stars

Excellent quality for money, it tastes way better than bacon slices and you get a lot more bacon for less price.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

