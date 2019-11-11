Woodside Farms Middle Bacon 500G

Best Bacon anywhere
This is great tasting bacon and does not seem to fhave added water.. It is the only bacon I can find with a rind, and this seems to be only available at Tesco's why is bacon sold without its rind?. some one must take a great deal of time to take the rind off. Tesco let us have some streaky bacon with rind and no added water please. I would recomend this bacon as it is good value and tastes really nice.
Rind on bacon rare to find!!
I buy this bacon because it is excellent. It is so nice to find somewhere that still serves bacon with the rind on. I always look out for it at Tesco.....
Terrible purchase
I've used this middle cut before and found it very tasty but this recent purchase was absolutely tasteless even after grilling for 5 min each side. Will be binning it.
This is proper bacon.Thick cut,rind on and very tasty.Anyone who likes a proper fry-up will love it
Best super market bacon
I only buy this bacon as Tesco are the only supermarket that sell Middle bacon with the rind on, Love it.
This bacon is not too thinly cut, it's very tasty and a good price. I bought it to try, I'll definitely buy it in future .