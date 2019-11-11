By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Woodside Farms Middle Bacon 500G

4.5(6)
Woodside Farms Middle Bacon 500G
£ 1.80
£3.60/kg
A serving contains
  • Energy1526kJ 368kcal
    18%
  • Fat28.8g
    41%
  • Saturates11.7g
    59%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt4.0g
    67%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rind-on middle bacon with added water
  • WOODSIDE FARMS UNSMOKED RIND ON MIDDLE BACON
  • Woodside Farms Unsmoked Rind On Middle Bacon
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within one month. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by the 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove packaging and preheat grill to medium. Put rashers under grill for 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Time: 6-8 minutes, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy916kJ / 221kcal1526kJ / 368kcal
Fat17.3g28.8g
Saturates7.0g11.7g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.7g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.8g26.3g
Salt2.4g4.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Bacon anywhere

5 stars

This is great tasting bacon and does not seem to fhave added water.. It is the only bacon I can find with a rind, and this seems to be only available at Tesco's why is bacon sold without its rind?. some one must take a great deal of time to take the rind off. Tesco let us have some streaky bacon with rind and no added water please. I would recomend this bacon as it is good value and tastes really nice.

Rind on bacon rare to find!!

5 stars

I buy this bacon because it is excellent. It is so nice to find somewhere that still serves bacon with the rind on. I always look out for it at Tesco.....

Terrible purchase

1 stars

I've used this middle cut before and found it very tasty but this recent purchase was absolutely tasteless even after grilling for 5 min each side. Will be binning it.

This is proper bacon.Thick cut,rind on and very ta

5 stars

This is proper bacon.Thick cut,rind on and very tasty.Anyone who likes a proper fry-up will love it

Best super market bacon

5 stars

I only buy this bacon as Tesco are the only supermarket that sell Middle bacon with the rind on, Love it.

This bacon is not too thinly cut, it's very tasty

5 stars

This bacon is not too thinly cut, it's very tasty and a good price. I bought it to try, I'll definitely buy it in future .

