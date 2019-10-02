By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pimlico Pick & Mix Fizzy & Jelly Mix 200G

1(1)Write a review
Pimlico Pick & Mix Fizzy & Jelly Mix 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit and Cola Flavour Gummy Sweets
  • Fruit juice
  • Gluten and nut free
  • No artificial colours
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Halal Beef Gelatine, Water, Acid: Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Fruit Concentrate (%1): Strawberry, Blackberry, Apple, Lemon, Orange, Tangerine, Flavourings, Colours: Beetroot Extract, Strawberry Extract, Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene, Turmeric, Chlorophylls and Chlorophyll, Caramel, Vegetable Carbon, Glazing Agent: Palm Oil, Carnauba Was, Bees Wax

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Nuts

Storage

Please keep cool, dry, odour free conditions, away from direct sun light.Best Before End: See date on the lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Pimlico Confectioners,
  • PO Box 614,
  • Bury,
  • BL8 9NP.

Return to

  • Pimlico Confectioners,
  • PO Box 614,
  • Bury,
  • BL8 9NP.
  • www.pimlicoconfectioners.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1421 kj / 340 kcal
Fat 0.10 g
Of which Saturates 0.00 g
Carbohydrate75.70 g
Of which Sugars52.50 g
Protein7.90 g
Salt0.03 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not fizzy, Not 200g

1 stars

There is nothing Fizzy about these at all, and they are NOT 200g they are 100g, the tub is tiny.

