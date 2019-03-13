By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pimlico Vegetarian Fruit Jellies Mini Mix 200G

5(1)Write a review
Pimlico Vegetarian Fruit Jellies Mini Mix 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavoured Jelly Sweets
  • Strawberry, pineapple, apple, lemon, blackberry, orange
  • Fruit juice
  • Natural flavours
  • Gluten and fat free
  • No artificial colours
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sorbitol, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid: Citric Acid, Acid Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Natural Flavours, Colours: Chlorophyllin, Paprika, Turmeric, Anthocyanins

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Please keep cool, dry, odour free conditions, away from direct sun light.Best Before End: See date on the lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Pimlico Confectioners,
  • PO Box 614,
  • Bury,
  • BL8 9NP.

Return to

  • Pimlico Confectioners,
  • PO Box 614,
  • Bury,
  • BL8 9NP.
  • www.pimlicoconfectioners.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1338 kj / 320 kcal
Fat0.00 g
Of which Saturates0.00 g
Carbohydrate82.00 g
Of which Sugars41.00 g
Protein0.00 g
SaltTrace

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best ever taste

5 stars

The best fruit jellies available regardless as to whether one is vegetarian or not!

