Tesco Beef Stir Fry Strips 357G

top beef
very tasty and fresh - always a fav and goes nice with everything steak related
Not stir fry beef.
Tasteless and tough. Not sure which part of the cow it comes from but it is not a suitable cut for stir frying.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 497kJ / 118kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove stir fry strips from packaging. Heat a little oil in a wok or frying pan until very hot . Place one strip into pan and if it sizzles the pan is ready. Fry for 2-4 minutes, turning frequently.
Packed in the U.K.
approx. 2 Servings
357g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|497kJ / 118kcal
|621kJ / 147kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.6g
|27.0g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.38g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
