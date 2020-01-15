By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Stir Fry Strips 357G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Beef Stir Fry Strips 357G
£ 3.80
£10.65/kg

Offer

  • Energy621kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.38g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 497kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Beef strips.
  • From Trusted British Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Thinly sliced prime cuts for a quick cook meal
  • Pack size: 357g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove stir fry strips from packaging. Heat a little oil in a wok or frying pan until very hot . Place one strip into pan and if it sizzles the pan is ready. Fry for 2-4 minutes, turning frequently.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

357g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy497kJ / 118kcal621kJ / 147kcal
Fat3.5g4.4g
Saturates1.3g1.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.6g27.0g
Salt0.30g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

top beef

5 stars

very tasty and fresh - always a fav and goes nice with everything steak related

Not stir fry beef.

1 stars

Tasteless and tough. Not sure which part of the cow it comes from but it is not a suitable cut for stir frying.

