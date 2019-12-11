Golden Wonder Pickled Onion 6 Pack

Product Description
- Pickled Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
- At Golden Wonder our crisps are fully flavoured from the way we cook them, to our tongue tingling seasonings!
- We only use the very finest spuds, peeled and cooked in sunflower oil until they are wonder-fully golden.
- Then comes the really tasty bit, we load every bag with our mouth-watering Pickled Onion oomph, making sure each crisp has more punch per crunch!
- No artificial preservatives or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Pickled Onion Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid; Onion Powder, Salt, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide; Sugar, Mustard Powder]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume immediately.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Golden Wonder Ltd,
- Princewood Road,
- Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
- Corby,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN17 4AP,
Return to
Guarantee: We're proud of our crisps and want you to enjoy them. If you are at all dissatisfied or want to tell us anything, please contact us at www.goldenwonder.com or at the address below. Please keep your pack details or send the pack in if you are contacting us via post.
- Consumer Services,
- Golden Wonder Ltd,
- Princewood Road,
- Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
- Corby,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN17 4AP,
- UK.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25 Pack
|% adult RI per 25g Pack
|Energy
|2213kJ
|553kJ
|-
|530kcal
|133kcal
|7%
|Fat
|31.2g
|7.8g
|11%
|of which saturates
|3.8g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|55.3g
|13.8g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|0.4g
|<1%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.40g
|0.35g
|6%
|RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
