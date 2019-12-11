By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Golden Wonder Pickled Onion 6 Pack

Golden Wonder Pickled Onion 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Pickled Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • At Golden Wonder our crisps are fully flavoured from the way we cook them, to our tongue tingling seasonings!
  • We only use the very finest spuds, peeled and cooked in sunflower oil until they are wonder-fully golden.
  • Then comes the really tasty bit, we load every bag with our mouth-watering Pickled Onion oomph, making sure each crisp has more punch per crunch!
  • No artificial preservatives or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Pickled Onion Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid; Onion Powder, Salt, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide; Sugar, Mustard Powder]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume immediately.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Golden Wonder Ltd,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP,

Return to

  • Guarantee: We're proud of our crisps and want you to enjoy them. If you are at all dissatisfied or want to tell us anything, please contact us at www.goldenwonder.com or at the address below. Please keep your pack details or send the pack in if you are contacting us via post.
  • Consumer Services,
  • Golden Wonder Ltd,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP,
  • UK.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25 Pack% adult RI per 25g Pack
Energy 2213kJ553kJ
-530kcal133kcal7%
Fat 31.2g7.8g11%
of which saturates 3.8g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 55.3g13.8g
of which sugars 1.7g0.4g<1%
Fibre 2.9g0.7g
Protein 5.6g1.4g
Salt 1.40g0.35g6%
RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
Pack contains 6 servings---

