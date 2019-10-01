By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
You Say Potato Fresh Cut Chips 500G

You Say Potato Fresh Cut Chips 500G
£ 1.25
£0.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fresh Cut Chips
  Find us on Twitter and Facebook
  • We say quick and easy
  • Oven cook or air fry
  • For two side
  • Naturally salt and fat free
  • Naturally low in sugars
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Instructions are for cooking the whole pack. These are guidelines only, as all appliances vary. Check food is piping hot before serving.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Pre heat your fryer to 190°C. Tear open the pack where marked and empty chips into the basket. Fry for 10 mins until golden on the outside. Dry on kitchen paper, serve hot and enjoy!

Other
Instructions: We Say Air Fry!
As all devices differ, please cook according to instructions for your own fryer.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat oven to 180°C. Tear pack where marked and empty chips intoa pan of boiling water, simmer for 8 mins.
Drain, then toss in 2-4 tablespoons of oil and place on an oven tray. Place in the oven and bake for approx. 30 mins, shaking halfway through. Serve hot and enjoy!

Name and address

Return to

  • We say have your say!
  • www.yousaypotato.com
  • (UK) 0800 2061486
  • (ROI) 1800 885016
  • You Say Potato is part of
  • Wilson's Country Ltd,
  • 25 Carn Road,
  • Carn Industrial Estate,
  • Craigavon,
  • BT63 5WG.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor Raw Potatoes per 100g
Energy 349kJ / 82kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 19.6g
of which sugar0.9g
Fibre 2.0g
Protein 1.9g
Salt 0g

real Chips in no time at all

5 stars

I was really nervous in ordering these Chips after reading some of the reviews but after receiving my pack I diligently followed the instructions for deep frying and WOW these are the best and quickest home made Chips I've tasted for a long time. Unfortunately just before writing this review I tried to order some more and all I got was "Sorry, this product is currently unavailable", I wasn't surprised as all the really good things sell out fast. Oh yes, one more thing go sparingly with the Vinegar as there is no paper bag to soak up the excess.

Tasty and beat frozen oven chips!

5 stars

Brilliant, especially as I am gluten free! Use half and freeze the other. Cook those in same way without defrosting.

Tasty proper chips

5 stars

I used the deep fry option and everyone loves them. Nice thickness, quick and easy proper chips would definitely recommend and definitely buy again.

Love them!

5 stars

Love them!

If you like good chips don't buy these.

1 stars

Thesechips are cut far too thick and do not brown when cooked. I deep fried them in vegetable oil and they came out as white as they went in. The taste wasn't much good either so I would not recommend these chips.

Lush

5 stars

Please dont stop selling these!! I have only managed to get them once and loved them. Have been subbed other times.

Waste of money

2 stars

I feel foolish for buying these....I didn’t realise they required par-boiling first until they arrived in my online shop. I could have, & should have, just bought the potatoes & peeled & cut them up myself. These give off a really weird frothy foam when par-boiling so goodness knows what they’re treated with before being packaged. Save yourself money, save wasting unnecessary plastic packaging & save yourself from consuming weird preservatives - just buy some potatoes & make them yourself

