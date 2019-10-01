You Say Potato Fresh Cut Chips 500G

real Chips in no time at all
I was really nervous in ordering these Chips after reading some of the reviews but after receiving my pack I diligently followed the instructions for deep frying and WOW these are the best and quickest home made Chips I've tasted for a long time. Unfortunately just before writing this review I tried to order some more and all I got was "Sorry, this product is currently unavailable", I wasn't surprised as all the really good things sell out fast. Oh yes, one more thing go sparingly with the Vinegar as there is no paper bag to soak up the excess.
Tasty and beat frozen oven chips!
Brilliant, especially as I am gluten free! Use half and freeze the other. Cook those in same way without defrosting.
Tasty proper chips
I used the deep fry option and everyone loves them. Nice thickness, quick and easy proper chips would definitely recommend and definitely buy again.
Love them!
If you like good chips don't buy these.
Thesechips are cut far too thick and do not brown when cooked. I deep fried them in vegetable oil and they came out as white as they went in. The taste wasn't much good either so I would not recommend these chips.
Lush
Please dont stop selling these!! I have only managed to get them once and loved them. Have been subbed other times.
Waste of money
I feel foolish for buying these....I didn’t realise they required par-boiling first until they arrived in my online shop. I could have, & should have, just bought the potatoes & peeled & cut them up myself. These give off a really weird frothy foam when par-boiling so goodness knows what they’re treated with before being packaged. Save yourself money, save wasting unnecessary plastic packaging & save yourself from consuming weird preservatives - just buy some potatoes & make them yourself