You Say Potato Fresh Cut Chips 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Instructions are for cooking the whole pack. These are guidelines only, as all appliances vary. Check food is piping hot before serving.



Deep Fry

Instructions: Pre heat your fryer to 190°C. Tear open the pack where marked and empty chips into the basket. Fry for 10 mins until golden on the outside. Dry on kitchen paper, serve hot and enjoy!



Other

Instructions: We Say Air Fry!

As all devices differ, please cook according to instructions for your own fryer.



Oven cook

Instructions: Pre heat oven to 180°C. Tear pack where marked and empty chips intoa pan of boiling water, simmer for 8 mins.

Drain, then toss in 2-4 tablespoons of oil and place on an oven tray. Place in the oven and bake for approx. 30 mins, shaking halfway through. Serve hot and enjoy!

