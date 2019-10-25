By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boswell Farms Beef Medallion Steaks 340G

£ 2.85
£8.39/kg
  • Energy466kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Beef medallion steaks
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g

Nutrition

10 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Never buy

1 stars

It was dreadful, similar to eating leather. I would never buy it again

Really great flavour

5 stars

Had these last night, really rich flavour and tasted much more expensive than they cost.

Excellent Value For Money

5 stars

I've been buying this steak for a long time now and it is always lean, tender and tasty when cooked, 2-3 minutes each side in a hot griddle pan. I've paid a lot more than this for steak from other stores and it's been tough and tasteless so this is excellent value for money. The portion size is perfect for a week night meal and also if you're counting your calories.

Cooked slowly in mushroom gravy.Had with chips.Nic

5 stars

Cooked slowly in mushroom gravy.Had with chips.Nice bit of steak.Great value for money..

The best price and gorgeous steaks

5 stars

These are absolutely gorgeous and tasty love love love

Tough and gristley

2 stars

Tough and gristley

This product, cooked in a slow cooker, melts in th

5 stars

This product, cooked in a slow cooker, melts in the mouth and is absolutely delicious for any steak lover

Excellent steak

5 stars

This was excellent value for money - when I am in Tesco next I will be stocking up on this steak

Very Thin Steaks. Great Source of Protein and Vita

5 stars

Very Thin Steaks. Great Source of Protein and Vitamins. Its air sealed which significantly increased "use by date". Best with Electric Grill with steak option

worst steak ever

1 stars

just cooked the two worst steaks I have ever eaten. Full of gristle... looked good in packaging, no fat... cooked to the instructions but inedible. Every mouthful chewy and horrible

