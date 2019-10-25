Boswell Farms Beef Medallion Steaks 340G

Never buy
It was dreadful, similar to eating leather. I would never buy it again
Really great flavour
Had these last night, really rich flavour and tasted much more expensive than they cost.
Excellent Value For Money
I've been buying this steak for a long time now and it is always lean, tender and tasty when cooked, 2-3 minutes each side in a hot griddle pan. I've paid a lot more than this for steak from other stores and it's been tough and tasteless so this is excellent value for money. The portion size is perfect for a week night meal and also if you're counting your calories.
Cooked slowly in mushroom gravy.Had with chips.Nic
Cooked slowly in mushroom gravy.Had with chips.Nice bit of steak.Great value for money..
The best price and gorgeous steaks
These are absolutely gorgeous and tasty love love love
Tough and gristley
Tough and gristley
This product, cooked in a slow cooker, melts in th
This product, cooked in a slow cooker, melts in the mouth and is absolutely delicious for any steak lover
Excellent steak
This was excellent value for money - when I am in Tesco next I will be stocking up on this steak
Very Thin Steaks. Great Source of Protein and Vita
Very Thin Steaks. Great Source of Protein and Vitamins. Its air sealed which significantly increased "use by date". Best with Electric Grill with steak option
worst steak ever
just cooked the two worst steaks I have ever eaten. Full of gristle... looked good in packaging, no fat... cooked to the instructions but inedible. Every mouthful chewy and horrible