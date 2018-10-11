By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Bacon Medallions 300G

£ 2.85
£9.50/kg
2 typical medallions
  • Energy449kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked bacon medallions with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Tesco Expertly Selected for Freshness & Quality. Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Important. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS GRILL Chilled: Medium 4-6 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Made using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Base. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical medallions (36g**)
Energy732kJ / 174kcal449kJ / 108kcal
Fat4.8g7.6g
Saturates1.8g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0g
Protein32.2g9.7g
Salt4.3g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Great value.

5 stars

I buy this on most of my orders very tasty not to fatty good price.

Just what a roll asked for

4 stars

The family enjoy this great tasting thick cut bacon, especially in a roll with a fried egg on top, yum yum.

