Tesco Smoked Bacon Medallions 300G

Great value.
I buy this on most of my orders very tasty not to fatty good price.
Just what a roll asked for
The family enjoy this great tasting thick cut bacon, especially in a roll with a fried egg on top, yum yum.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 174kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Important. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS GRILL Chilled: Medium 4-6 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Made using pork from Denmark
5 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Base. Check Locally
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 typical medallions (36g**)
|Energy
|732kJ / 174kcal
|449kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0g
|Protein
|32.2g
|9.7g
|Salt
|4.3g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
