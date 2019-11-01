Boswell Farms Thin Cut Beef Steaks 395G

Brilliant
The quality is really good, tender meat, I make beef olives with them.
Good product - discontinued?
These seem to be discontinued. Please bring them back!
Used with jacket potato’s as light dinner was very tasty.
really tuff horrible taste, never have them anymore evrytime they are the same rubbish.
could not eat it.too tough and rubbery, the dog had a good tea that night
so so tender
excellent, so tender and tasty. i seasoned them and flash fried them in a hot griddle pan for one minute each side. Absolutuly will buy these again for sure.
poor - fatty, grisly, low quality meet, tried it as a punt to support small farm businesses surviving and busy producing good quality stuff but their meat is fit for only strong flavours like curries that can be simmered to death
Terrible quality. Even with two more days’ shelf life as stated on the best before, I opened the packet which had been stored properly in fridge and it had already begun to turn and smelt off.
Only good for soling boots.
Great to start with; now not so much.
When these first came out, they were very good value and nicely tender. Since then sadly the quality has deteriorated so that when cooked, they are tough with seams of inedible gristle. I've revisited them several times but have now given up buying them. I would buy again, even at a slightly higher price, if the quality could be guaranteed.