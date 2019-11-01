By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boswell Farms Thin Cut Beef Steaks 395G

2.5(10)Write a review
Boswell Farms Thin Cut Beef Steaks 395G
£ 2.95
£7.47/kg
  • Energy627kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 627kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • Thin cut beef steaks.
  • BOSWELL FARMS THIN CUT BEEF STEAKS
  • Butcher's quality cuts
  • Pack size: 395g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove packaging.
Pan Fry
Heat a little oil in a frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times:
Rare 30 secs each side
Medium 1 min each side
Well done 90 secs each side
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

395g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy627kJ / 150kcal627kJ / 150kcal
Fat7.2g7.2g
Saturates3.1g3.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.2g21.2g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Brilliant

5 stars

The quality is really good, tender meat, I make beef olives with them.

Good product - discontinued?

5 stars

These seem to be discontinued. Please bring them back!

Used with jacket potato’s as light dinner was very

5 stars

Used with jacket potato’s as light dinner was very tasty.

really tuff horrible taste, never have them anymor

1 stars

really tuff horrible taste, never have them anymore evrytime they are the same rubbish.

could not eat it.too tough and rubbery, the dog ha

1 stars

could not eat it.too tough and rubbery, the dog had a good tea that night

so so tender

5 stars

excellent, so tender and tasty. i seasoned them and flash fried them in a hot griddle pan for one minute each side. Absolutuly will buy these again for sure.

poor - fatty, grisly, low quality meet, tried

2 stars

poor - fatty, grisly, low quality meet, tried it as a punt to support small farm businesses surviving and busy producing good quality stuff but their meat is fit for only strong flavours like curries that can be simmered to death

Terrible quality. Even with two more days’ shelf l

1 stars

Terrible quality. Even with two more days’ shelf life as stated on the best before, I opened the packet which had been stored properly in fridge and it had already begun to turn and smelt off.

Only good for soling boots.

1 stars

Only good for soling boots.

Great to start with; now not so much.

1 stars

When these first came out, they were very good value and nicely tender. Since then sadly the quality has deteriorated so that when cooked, they are tough with seams of inedible gristle. I've revisited them several times but have now given up buying them. I would buy again, even at a slightly higher price, if the quality could be guaranteed.

