Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

4.5(10)Write a review
£ 1.49
£2.98/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ / 252kcal

Product Description

  • Typical percentage fat content under 20% Typical percentage collagen/ meat protein ratio under 17% For UK Market Only
  • BOSWELL FARMS BEEF MINCE 20% FAT
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Slaughtered and Minced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold100g as sold
Energy1045kJ / 252kcal1045kJ / 252kcal
Fat19.8g19.8g
Saturates9.8g9.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.4g18.4g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

5 stars

Cheap and nasty

2 stars

Used to make cottage pie dry fried to brown poured off excess fat added onion and other veg. and cooked as normal topped with potato and browned under grill. resulting meal was awful no taste other than grease you get what you pay for won*t buy again.

Great pet food

4 stars

I buy this instead of dog food. Cheaper than fresh meat from the pet shop. A little bit fatty but mixed with vegetables my dog loves it.

Tastes as good as far more expensive meat

5 stars

Made mince and tatties with a pack of the Boswell Farms Beef Mince and one of Tesco peeled potatoes and I was very pleased with the result. Like others I drained some of the fat after frying - but I'm not of the school that holds fat to be bad. Indeed, I think meat should include fat.

5 stars

Excellent

5 stars

Cheap and very nice, cannot complain

Great value, great taste!

5 stars

This mince is superb for making your own burgers, fat in it is very flavoursome , has a yellow tone, not clear.

Tasty Mince

5 stars

Really tasty mince, I dry fry first and drain the fat off Before adding other ingredients.

Great full fat beef mince,

5 stars

Great price with all the fat intended for flavour and health benefits 😁.

Good value for money

4 stars

The mince is good and made an excellent Italian meal. As it is 20% fat, I tend to drain this off once I have dry fried the mince and add an oxo cube. It tastes the same as any other mince with this high fat content. Great to have meat sold at a reasonable price.

