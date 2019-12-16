Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

Lovely mince. Perfect for burgers
Cheap and nasty
Used to make cottage pie dry fried to brown poured off excess fat added onion and other veg. and cooked as normal topped with potato and browned under grill. resulting meal was awful no taste other than grease you get what you pay for won*t buy again.
Great pet food
I buy this instead of dog food. Cheaper than fresh meat from the pet shop. A little bit fatty but mixed with vegetables my dog loves it.
Tastes as good as far more expensive meat
Made mince and tatties with a pack of the Boswell Farms Beef Mince and one of Tesco peeled potatoes and I was very pleased with the result. Like others I drained some of the fat after frying - but I'm not of the school that holds fat to be bad. Indeed, I think meat should include fat.
Good quality not lots of fat
Excellent
Cheap and very nice, cannot complain
Great value, great taste!
This mince is superb for making your own burgers, fat in it is very flavoursome , has a yellow tone, not clear.
Tasty Mince
Really tasty mince, I dry fry first and drain the fat off Before adding other ingredients.
Great full fat beef mince,
Great price with all the fat intended for flavour and health benefits 😁.
Good value for money
The mince is good and made an excellent Italian meal. As it is 20% fat, I tend to drain this off once I have dry fried the mince and add an oxo cube. It tastes the same as any other mince with this high fat content. Great to have meat sold at a reasonable price.