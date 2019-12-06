Boswell Farms Diced Beef 400G

not nice meat
I slowed cooked this for 7 hours, the meat was horrible, tasteless and really chewy and full of grizzle, waste of money and poor quality, never again.
Good slow cooked
Always good slow cooked in a stew or chili.
Great for Lobscouse!
I didn't expect this to anything more than a good stewing steak. It made for the meat in a very tasty lobscouse. I'll be ordering this again!
Tough as old boots
Used in a stew which was cooked in a pressure cooker, this diced beef was as tough as old boots!
Tender, tasty and good value for money.
It's brilliant. Just needs a little bit of trimming, but that's all part of the fun of cooking. After cutting each piece to your preferred size, place in a slow cooker and cover with wine (red or white) which will always tenderise. Sprinkle a beef stock cube over, then top up with whatever chopped, fresh vegetables you like. Those that are going to be lazy, or pretend that they are in 'such an important hurry', can only expect to be chewing grizzle and fat whatever they buy.
Too much fat and grizzle
There was more fat and grizzle than meat in the pack that was delivered to me. If I had noticed before driver left i would have returned it. Wont be buying it again.
Yuk!!
Very poor quality! Can't even call it beef because there was more fat and membranes sticking what meat there was together.. I know its cheap but it works out really expensive, when you can't eat it!!
Only ever used in stews but always tasted lovely not sure what the negative reviews about.
Disgusting
Absolutely disgusting, every bit of meat had big chunks of fat running through it and loads of fat on the sides, as if all the offcuts had been packaged. I had to open the 2 packets I bought just to make a meal
Meat isn’t fit for a dog!? It’s cools down from 40
Meat isn’t fit for a dog!? It’s cools down from 400g to 250g and is about 60% hard fat, no idea why they have diced beef on the label because there is none in it