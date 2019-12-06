By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boswell Farms Diced Beef 400G

2(39)Write a review
£ 2.45
£6.13/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 538kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Diced beef.
  • Diced beef
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 2 hours 30 mins
Remove beef from packaging and season with salt and pepper. Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown the cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a casserole dish. Oven casserole Add your choice of vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes until tender.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g100g as sold
Energy538kJ / 128kcal538kJ / 128kcal
Fat4.7g4.7g
Saturates2.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.4g21.4g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

39 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

not nice meat

1 stars

I slowed cooked this for 7 hours, the meat was horrible, tasteless and really chewy and full of grizzle, waste of money and poor quality, never again.

Good slow cooked

4 stars

Always good slow cooked in a stew or chili.

Great for Lobscouse!

4 stars

I didn't expect this to anything more than a good stewing steak. It made for the meat in a very tasty lobscouse. I'll be ordering this again!

Tough as old boots

2 stars

Used in a stew which was cooked in a pressure cooker, this diced beef was as tough as old boots!

Tender, tasty and good value for money.

5 stars

It's brilliant. Just needs a little bit of trimming, but that's all part of the fun of cooking. After cutting each piece to your preferred size, place in a slow cooker and cover with wine (red or white) which will always tenderise. Sprinkle a beef stock cube over, then top up with whatever chopped, fresh vegetables you like. Those that are going to be lazy, or pretend that they are in 'such an important hurry', can only expect to be chewing grizzle and fat whatever they buy.

Too much fat and grizzle

2 stars

There was more fat and grizzle than meat in the pack that was delivered to me. If I had noticed before driver left i would have returned it. Wont be buying it again.

Yuk!!

1 stars

Very poor quality! Can't even call it beef because there was more fat and membranes sticking what meat there was together.. I know its cheap but it works out really expensive, when you can't eat it!!

Only ever used in stews but always tasted lovely n

5 stars

Only ever used in stews but always tasted lovely not sure what the negative reviews about.

Disgusting

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting, every bit of meat had big chunks of fat running through it and loads of fat on the sides, as if all the offcuts had been packaged. I had to open the 2 packets I bought just to make a meal

Meat isn’t fit for a dog!? It’s cools down from 40

1 stars

Meat isn’t fit for a dog!? It’s cools down from 400g to 250g and is about 60% hard fat, no idea why they have diced beef on the label because there is none in it

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

