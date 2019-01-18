Cadbury Wispa Gold Bar 48G
Offer
- Energy1019kJ 244kcal12%
- Fat13.0g19%
- Saturates7.8g39%
- Sugars24.0g27%
- Salt0.16g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2123 kJ (508 kcal)
Product Description
- Textured milk chocolate bar with soft caramel centre (32 %).
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Delicious velvety textured Cadbury milk chocolate, packed with tiny bubbles of air and a cheeky layer of smooth caramel
- Perfect for an afternoon treat!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 48g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place.Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
48g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Bar (48 g):
|Energy
|2123 kJ (508 kcal)
|1019 kJ (244 kcal)
|Fat
|28.0 g
|13.0 g
|of which Saturates
|16.0 g
|7.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|59.0 g
|28.0 g
|of which Sugars
|49.0 g
|24.0 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|2.4 g
|Salt
|0.33 g
|0.16 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019