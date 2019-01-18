By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Wispa Gold Bar 48G

£ 0.60
£1.25/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 48 g serving contains
  • Energy1019kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars24.0g
    27%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2123 kJ (508 kcal)

Product Description

  • Textured milk chocolate bar with soft caramel centre (32 %).

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Delicious velvety textured Cadbury milk chocolate, packed with tiny bubbles of air and a cheeky layer of smooth caramel
  • Perfect for an afternoon treat!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 48g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

48g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Bar (48 g):
Energy 2123 kJ (508 kcal)1019 kJ (244 kcal)
Fat 28.0 g13.0 g
of which Saturates 16.0 g7.8 g
Carbohydrate 59.0 g28.0 g
of which Sugars 49.0 g24.0 g
Fibre 1.6 g0.7 g
Protein 5.1 g2.4 g
Salt 0.33 g0.16 g

