Product Description
- Jawbreaker Assorted Flavours
- Gluten and dairy free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 132g
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Sucrose, Gum Base, Glucose Syrup, Acid: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Glycerin, Colours: E133, E160a, Black Carrot Concentrate, Glazing Agents: Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant E321
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Produce of
Made in China
Name and address
- Zed Candy,
- Suite 207,
- Unit 3013,
- Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
Return to
- Zed Candy,
- Suite 207,
- Unit 3013,
- Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Tel: +353 1254 4191
- Info@zedcandy.com
- www.zedcandy.com
Net Contents
132g ℮
