By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Woodside Farms 12% Fat Pork Mince 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Woodside Farms 12% Fat Pork Mince 500G
£ 2.20
£4.40/kg
  • Energy747kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 747kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Pork mince 12% fat
  • Woodside Farms Pork Mince 12% Fat
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Once defrosted do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked. Time: 5-6 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Minced meat requires thorough cooking prior to consumption.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from Northern Ireland

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy747kJ / 179kcal747kJ / 179kcal
Fat11.6g11.6g
Saturates4.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.7g18.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

£ 1.49
£2.98/kg

Tesco Beef Steak Mince 15% Fat 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Tesco Beef Steak Mince 750G 15% Fat

£ 3.70
£4.94/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here