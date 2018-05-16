Woodside Farms 12% Fat Pork Mince 500G

- Energy747kJ 179kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 747kJ / 179kcal
Product Description
- Pork mince 12% fat
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Once defrosted do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked. Time: 5-6 mins
Cooking Precautions
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
- Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
- Minced meat requires thorough cooking prior to consumption.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Ireland, using pork from Northern Ireland
Number of uses
- Servings
Warnings
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
Typical Values
Per 100g
|A serving contains
Energy
747kJ / 179kcal
|747kJ / 179kcal
Fat
11.6g
|11.6g
Saturates
4.1g
|4.1g
Carbohydrate
0g
|0g
Sugars
0g
|0g
Fibre
0g
|0g
Protein
18.7g
|18.7g
Salt
0.3g
|0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
