Woodside Farms Pork Belly Slices 500G

2.5(4)Write a review
£ 1.99
£3.98/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 306kcal

Product Description

  • Pork Belly Slices
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use Once defrosted use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 45mins
Put the baking tray in centre of preheated oven and cook for 45 minutes, turning half way. Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove slices from packaging and put on a baking tray.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml
Energy1266kJ / 306kcal
Fat26.8g
Saturates12.4g
Carbohydrate0.1g
Sugars0.1g
Fibre0.3g
Protein15.9g
Salt0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Dreadful product

1 stars

Fatty rashers of pork, no thicker than a bacon rasher. Not like normal belly pork strips. They cooked too quick & were very greasy, but dry. I used them the day before use by date & they were beginning to smell already. Will never buy again.

Tender Pork Slices that make great Crackling

5 stars

A good amount of fat and skin for crackling. The slices sit perfectly in a small Roaster or lined grill tray for a lovely crispy skin and tender meat that's full of flavour. 2 slices each with some creamy mash and savoy cabbage. Perfect!

Really badly prepared pack of meat.

1 stars

Not at all like the picture but different sized chunks and varying thickness of pork chunks. I had to put them into the oven separately to ensure even cooking. I know that belly slices are not a lean cut of meat but these were excessively fatty, I think one piece was 75% fat and the others not far off. Terrible will not buy again.

fatty

3 stars

found to be very fatty,have now switched to tesco brand,you get what you pay for with these

