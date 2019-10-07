Woodside Farms Pork Belly Slices 500G

Dreadful product
Fatty rashers of pork, no thicker than a bacon rasher. Not like normal belly pork strips. They cooked too quick & were very greasy, but dry. I used them the day before use by date & they were beginning to smell already. Will never buy again.
Tender Pork Slices that make great Crackling
A good amount of fat and skin for crackling. The slices sit perfectly in a small Roaster or lined grill tray for a lovely crispy skin and tender meat that's full of flavour. 2 slices each with some creamy mash and savoy cabbage. Perfect!
Really badly prepared pack of meat.
Not at all like the picture but different sized chunks and varying thickness of pork chunks. I had to put them into the oven separately to ensure even cooking. I know that belly slices are not a lean cut of meat but these were excessively fatty, I think one piece was 75% fat and the others not far off. Terrible will not buy again.
fatty
found to be very fatty,have now switched to tesco brand,you get what you pay for with these