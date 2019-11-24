By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Woodside Farms Pork Chops 700G

3(10)Write a review
Woodside Farms Pork Chops 700G
£ 2.65
£3.79/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  Pork Chops
  • Pork Chops
  • Pork Chops
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use Once defrosted use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated Once opened use immediately

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Temp: Medium

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY Remove packaging and lightly oil chops. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook chops for 1 minute each side. Reduce to medium heat and cook for 12-18 minutes, turning occasionally. Time: 12-18 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml
Energy1119kJ / 270kcal
Fat21.7g
Saturates8.0g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein18.6g
Salt0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tough and tasteless!

1 stars

Tasteless and tough. No pork flavour at all and the bone has been chopped badly so small splinters all over the chop. Will not be buying this again.

Poor quality....

1 stars

I will never purchase these low quality pork chops again. If I were able to attach the photo that I had taken of the poor quality butchering of this product I would have.

Not as picture

3 stars

Not as picture, but as long as you are aware these do NOT come with fat or rind, then I guess they are okay. But if you want a nice crackling edge, you will be disappointed!

Being labelled Woodside thought the would be sourc

2 stars

Being labelled Woodside thought the would be sourced in this country big mistake bred in Holland slaughtered in Germany will not be buying again!!!!

scrumptious

5 stars

reaiiy nice tasty chops , when they send solid ones not thin lacy ones

Delicious

5 stars

OMG these chops were delicious. Absolutely tremendous value for money. We will definitely re-order.

Only Gave 3 Star As Had Better Pork Chops

3 stars

They are okay but do not have much flavour and are a bit tough and chewy.

This is a completely misleading product and should

1 stars

This is a completely misleading product and should be repackaged accordingly. It shows the union flag and tractor mark but this product has nothing to do with the UK - reared in holland and slaughtered in Germany so do not buy this product if you are trying to buy pork that is British.

very tasty indeed

5 stars

very tasty indeed

Great Taste,

5 stars

Great chops good value.

