Woodside Farms Pork Chops 700G

Tough and tasteless!
Tasteless and tough. No pork flavour at all and the bone has been chopped badly so small splinters all over the chop. Will not be buying this again.
Poor quality....
I will never purchase these low quality pork chops again. If I were able to attach the photo that I had taken of the poor quality butchering of this product I would have.
Not as picture
Not as picture, but as long as you are aware these do NOT come with fat or rind, then I guess they are okay. But if you want a nice crackling edge, you will be disappointed!
Being labelled Woodside thought the would be sourc
Being labelled Woodside thought the would be sourced in this country big mistake bred in Holland slaughtered in Germany will not be buying again!!!!
scrumptious
reaiiy nice tasty chops , when they send solid ones not thin lacy ones
Delicious
OMG these chops were delicious. Absolutely tremendous value for money. We will definitely re-order.
Only Gave 3 Star As Had Better Pork Chops
They are okay but do not have much flavour and are a bit tough and chewy.
This is a completely misleading product and should
This is a completely misleading product and should be repackaged accordingly. It shows the union flag and tractor mark but this product has nothing to do with the UK - reared in holland and slaughtered in Germany so do not buy this product if you are trying to buy pork that is British.
very tasty indeed
very tasty indeed
Great Taste,
Great chops good value.