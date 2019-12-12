Redmere Farms White Potato 2.5Kg

dried up rubbish,.never again..
pots ok
use the potatoes on various meals all seem ok
Tesco Potatoes and Absolute Disgrace
For years now I have been emailing and phoning Tesco about the awful quality of potatoes and nothing has been done. No wonder people are turning to rice and pasta. The potatoes that you sell are simply rubbish I have to cut half away the insides are black . It's shocking and a disgrace. May I suggest once again you seek a different supplier. I realise you only want to pay the minimum to your supplier so therefore you will in return get poor quality potatoes and this goes for a lot of your fresh produce.
Nice
They are nice
Skins good but insides bruised
Not sure what is going on with these potatoes. They may be good value for money but I used a whole bag just to make some mash due every potato being bruised inside. Won't be buying these again.
Only fit for composting.
Absolutely disgusting. Diseased, rotten all the way through, way too small to peel, and turn grey when cooked. Only fit for the compost bin where 4 bags of them ended up.
delivered on friday and by monday were only good f
delivered on friday and by monday were only good for planting in the garden as were covered in roots
To small size of new potatoes
All small hard to peel if fingers bad and threw half as brown inside used to be really lovely for all ways of cooking and good size not sure whats happened
Not Good
Boiled these potatoes and they went grey when cold. Would not buy again.
Substandard Quality
Getting fed with poor quality Potatoes from Redmere Farms. A good 40% are soft , badly bruised or rotten . I have had to throw the majority of these away . Why does Tescos import these potatoes from France , when there are plenty of UK growers . If I keep getting poor quality products from Tesco's . I will be forced to do my shopping with other supermarkets .