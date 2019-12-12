By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Redmere Farms White Potato 2.5Kg

2(38)Write a review
Redmere Farms White Potato 2.5Kg
£ 0.29
£0.12/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • White Potatoes
  • Fresh Quality
  • Pack size: 2.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.5kg

38 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

dried up rubbish,.never again..

1 stars

dried up rubbish,.never again..

pots ok

5 stars

use the potatoes on various meals all seem ok

Tesco Potatoes and Absolute Disgrace

1 stars

For years now I have been emailing and phoning Tesco about the awful quality of potatoes and nothing has been done. No wonder people are turning to rice and pasta. The potatoes that you sell are simply rubbish I have to cut half away the insides are black . It's shocking and a disgrace. May I suggest once again you seek a different supplier. I realise you only want to pay the minimum to your supplier so therefore you will in return get poor quality potatoes and this goes for a lot of your fresh produce.

Nice

3 stars

They are nice

Skins good but insides bruised

2 stars

Not sure what is going on with these potatoes. They may be good value for money but I used a whole bag just to make some mash due every potato being bruised inside. Won't be buying these again.

Only fit for composting.

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Diseased, rotten all the way through, way too small to peel, and turn grey when cooked. Only fit for the compost bin where 4 bags of them ended up.

delivered on friday and by monday were only good f

1 stars

delivered on friday and by monday were only good for planting in the garden as were covered in roots

To small size of new potatoes

2 stars

All small hard to peel if fingers bad and threw half as brown inside used to be really lovely for all ways of cooking and good size not sure whats happened

Not Good

1 stars

Boiled these potatoes and they went grey when cold. Would not buy again.

Substandard Quality

1 stars

Getting fed with poor quality Potatoes from Redmere Farms. A good 40% are soft , badly bruised or rotten . I have had to throw the majority of these away . Why does Tescos import these potatoes from France , when there are plenty of UK growers . If I keep getting poor quality products from Tesco's . I will be forced to do my shopping with other supermarkets .

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

