Fudge Urban Matte Headmaster 135Ml

Product Description
- Matte Head Master
- @fudgeurban
- Blast your hair with texture, without the stickiness of a paste. Fudge Urban Matte Head Master allows you to create strong hold textured, dishevelled looks with a super dry matte finish.
- Matte up
- Dry matte hairspray for texture and hold
- Max texture zero-shine
- Hold - 6
- Against animal testing
- Pack size: 135ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, Butane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Isobutane, Propane, Aqua (Water), Polyurethane-14, Aminomethyl Propanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Amp-Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum (Fragrance), Coumarin
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake well. Hold can 15cm away from head and spray all over for matte texture. Use together with Fudge Urban Matte Wax for additional hold and control.
Warnings
- PROPELLANT: HYDROCARBON. CAUTION: DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT AND DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50 ˚C (122˚F). DO NOT SPRAY ON OR NEAR AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES - NO SMOKING. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN. INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING THE CONTENTS MAY BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. READ SAFETY DIRECTIONS BEFORE SPRAYING AND USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DO NOT USE IN CONFINED SPACES. USE IN SHORT BURSTS AND AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. RECYCLE WHEN EMPTY. CAUTION: DO NOT SPRAY DIRECTLY ON/TOWARDS THE FACE AND AVOID SPRAYING NEAR EYES AND NOSE. AVOID INHALATION. ONLY USE IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
- DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
Name and address
- Made for:
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St Martin's Lane,
- Covent Garden,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB,
Return to
- Product Customer Care Line:
- UK: 0800 0234 966
- www.fudgeurban.com
Net Contents
135ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
