Redmere Farms Baby Potato 1Kg

1.5(9)Write a review
Redmere Farms Baby Potato 1Kg
£ 0.75
£0.75/kg
  • Energy322kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 322kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Egypt, France, Israel, Spain, Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • HOB For Boiled Place potatoes in saucepan and cover with boiling water. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve. Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy322kJ / 76kcal322kJ / 76kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate16.1g16.1g
Sugars1.3g1.3g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein1.7g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor Quality

1 stars

I kept the potatoes refrigerated, went to use them on same day and the potatoes were rotten, so wet and soft that my fingers went through them. Made me feel physically sick.

Not nice at all

1 stars

These were awful. They fell apart before they were cooked even in their skins, and tasted stale. They are not new potatoes at all, which they appear to be on the pack. Ruined a meal for us, horrible.

These are NOT baby potatoes, same as normal bag of

1 stars

These are NOT baby potatoes, same as normal bag of potatoes.very dissatisfied

Doubtful quality control.

1 stars

These were delivered on 30.1.2019,i wanted to use them on them next day i opened the bag to find one of potatoes had gone wet & rotten sending the others off the stench was horrendous,i had no choice but throwing the lot away a complete waste of money shan,t be buying those again ,obviously no quality control in this case.

Supplier needs to check quality

3 stars

These potatoes have been of good quality until December/January when they have become very starchy and break down when boiled with skins cracking. Not acceptable currently.

Potatoes had sprouted within two days, had to be t

1 stars

Potatoes had sprouted within two days, had to be thrown away.

Very disappointed

1 stars

Very disappointed with these. They were beginning to sprout the day after delivery. Wouldn't buy them again - either poor picking or no shelf life. The ones I used tasted awful even with a stew.

Good potatoes, good size bag. Excellent value for

5 stars

Good potatoes, good size bag. Excellent value for money

poor quality

1 stars

as usual potatoes are either rooting or rotting ie mine were rotting

