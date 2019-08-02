Redmere Farms Baby Potato 1Kg

Poor Quality
I kept the potatoes refrigerated, went to use them on same day and the potatoes were rotten, so wet and soft that my fingers went through them. Made me feel physically sick.
Not nice at all
These were awful. They fell apart before they were cooked even in their skins, and tasted stale. They are not new potatoes at all, which they appear to be on the pack. Ruined a meal for us, horrible.
These are NOT baby potatoes, same as normal bag of
These are NOT baby potatoes, same as normal bag of potatoes.very dissatisfied
Doubtful quality control.
These were delivered on 30.1.2019,i wanted to use them on them next day i opened the bag to find one of potatoes had gone wet & rotten sending the others off the stench was horrendous,i had no choice but throwing the lot away a complete waste of money shan,t be buying those again ,obviously no quality control in this case.
Supplier needs to check quality
These potatoes have been of good quality until December/January when they have become very starchy and break down when boiled with skins cracking. Not acceptable currently.
Potatoes had sprouted within two days, had to be t
Potatoes had sprouted within two days, had to be thrown away.
Very disappointed
Very disappointed with these. They were beginning to sprout the day after delivery. Wouldn't buy them again - either poor picking or no shelf life. The ones I used tasted awful even with a stew.
Good potatoes, good size bag. Excellent value for
Good potatoes, good size bag. Excellent value for money
poor quality
as usual potatoes are either rooting or rotting ie mine were rotting