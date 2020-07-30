By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Summer Cup 70Cl

3.6(5)Write a review
Tesco Summer Cup 70Cl
£ 8.00
£11.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy355kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 711kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Gin based spirit drink with fruit and spice flavours
  • A distinctively fragrant infusion of aromatic botanicals, hints of zesty fruits & delicate spices, alc 25% vol. The Perfect Serve: Pour 1 part Summer Cup & 3 parts Lemonade in to a jug filled with slices of orange, cucumber, strawberries and ice, stir and serve. Refreshing & fruity.
  • A distinctively fragrant infusion of aromatic botanicals and grain spirit with hints of zesty fruits & delicate spices, alc 25% vol.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Country

United Kingdom

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy711kJ / 171kcal355kJ / 85kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Just as delicious

5 stars

Love this! Great with leamonade and fruit added. Half the price of pimms and I wouldn't be able to tell the difference in a blind taste test.

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting. Far too sickly sweet. Only similarity to Pimms or any other supermarket's equivalent is the colour.

good value

3 stars

Its Pims Jim but not as we know it!

It's fine, and it's cheaper than the Other One

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

I drank so much Pimm's this summer, by the end of the season I had run low on funds, so was reduced to purchasing this Tesco cheapie version. While not tasting exactly the same as the Real One, it is fine when mixed with the usual fruit and lemonade. It doesn't have quite the same herbal kick, but it makes people happy and it cost SO much less! Would buy again next year.

Terrific party/group or pre-dinner drink

5 stars

This is a terrific drink. Fine mature flavour. Looks like Tesco have really put the boat out here to create a great party/ group drink/ pre-dinner cocktail at a reasonable price I just add Tesco Cloudy lemonade & some ice. Heaven. Although is says 'Summer' cup it's easily drunk all year round

