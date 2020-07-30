Tesco Summer Cup 70Cl

Just as delicious
Love this! Great with leamonade and fruit added. Half the price of pimms and I wouldn't be able to tell the difference in a blind taste test.
Disgusting
Disgusting. Far too sickly sweet. Only similarity to Pimms or any other supermarket's equivalent is the colour.
good value
Its Pims Jim but not as we know it!
It's fine, and it's cheaper than the Other One
Review from tesco.com
I drank so much Pimm's this summer, by the end of the season I had run low on funds, so was reduced to purchasing this Tesco cheapie version. While not tasting exactly the same as the Real One, it is fine when mixed with the usual fruit and lemonade. It doesn't have quite the same herbal kick, but it makes people happy and it cost SO much less! Would buy again next year.
Terrific party/group or pre-dinner drink
This is a terrific drink. Fine mature flavour. Looks like Tesco have really put the boat out here to create a great party/ group drink/ pre-dinner cocktail at a reasonable price I just add Tesco Cloudy lemonade & some ice. Heaven. Although is says 'Summer' cup it's easily drunk all year round