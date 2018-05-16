New
Crusha Vanilla No Added Sugar 500Ml
- Vanilla flavour no added sugar milkshake mix with sweeteners
- Pack size: 500ML
Water, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Tri Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K)
Once opened keep me in the fridge and use within 1 monthBest Before End: See Cap
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 25ml of syrup diluted in 175ml semi-skimmed milk
|Energy - kJ
|4kJ
|352kJ
|- kcal (Calories)
|1kcal
|84kcal
|Fat
|0g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|8.5g
|of which sugars
|0g
|8.3g
|Protein
|0g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.20g
