We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Crusha Vanilla No Added Sugar 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Crusha Vanilla No Added Sugar 500Ml
£1.80
£0.36/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour no added sugar milkshake mix with sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Tri Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K)

Storage

Once opened keep me in the fridge and use within 1 monthBest Before End: See Cap

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 25ml of syrup diluted in 175ml semi-skimmed milk
Energy - kJ4kJ352kJ
- kcal (Calories)1kcal84kcal
Fat 0g3.1g
of which saturates 0g1.9g
Carbohydrate 0g8.5g
of which sugars 0g8.3g
Protein 0g6.2g
Salt 0.06g0.20g
View all Milkshakes & Flavoured Milk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here