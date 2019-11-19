By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Adnams Ghost Ship Keg 5 Litres

Adnams Ghost Ship Keg 5 Litres
£ 13.00
£2.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Citrus Pale Ale
  • Inspired by the tales of old smuggling ships along the Suffolk coast, this hauntingly good pale ale is full of citrus and biscuit aromas with a spookily hoppy bite.
  • Bold citrus flavours from Citra hops
  • Pack size: 5l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (contains Gluten), Malted Rye (contains Gluten), Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Rye

Tasting Notes

  • Hauntingly good pale ale with citrus, biscuit aromas and a spookily hoppy bite

Alcohol Units

22.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place ideally between 4-14°C. Do not store at temperatures over 25°C.Best Before: See Base

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to drink... just chill and start pouring!
  • How to use our mini keg:
  • 1. Venting the keg:
  • Lift the top tab and turn it to the left. This reduces the pressure in the keg.
  • 2. Pulling the tap:
  • Pull out the tap from the base.
  • 3. Tapping:
  • To pour, turn the tap to the left. To close the tap, turn it back to the right. Close the vent at the top when not in use. Enjoy your mini keg within 4 days.

Warnings

  • This is a pressurised container. Once the mini keg is empty or the best-before date of the beer has expired, please dispose of the contents before recycling.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.

  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.
  • adnams.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesThis mini keg contains: per 100ml
Energy 164KJ / 39kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

