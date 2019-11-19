Adnams Ghost Ship Keg 5 Litres
Product Description
- Citrus Pale Ale
- Inspired by the tales of old smuggling ships along the Suffolk coast, this hauntingly good pale ale is full of citrus and biscuit aromas with a spookily hoppy bite.
- Bold citrus flavours from Citra hops
- Pack size: 5l
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (contains Gluten), Malted Rye (contains Gluten), Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Rye
Tasting Notes
- Hauntingly good pale ale with citrus, biscuit aromas and a spookily hoppy bite
Alcohol Units
22.5
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place ideally between 4-14°C. Do not store at temperatures over 25°C.Best Before: See Base
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to drink... just chill and start pouring!
- How to use our mini keg:
- 1. Venting the keg:
- Lift the top tab and turn it to the left. This reduces the pressure in the keg.
- 2. Pulling the tap:
- Pull out the tap from the base.
- 3. Tapping:
- To pour, turn the tap to the left. To close the tap, turn it back to the right. Close the vent at the top when not in use. Enjoy your mini keg within 4 days.
Warnings
- This is a pressurised container. Once the mini keg is empty or the best-before date of the beer has expired, please dispose of the contents before recycling.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
Return to
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
- adnams.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|This mini keg contains: per 100ml
|Energy
|164KJ / 39kcal
Safety information
