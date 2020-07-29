By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Chicken Breast Portions 950G

£ 5.00
£5.27/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless chicken breast fillet portions.
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED This product can contain a variable number of chicken breast fillets in each pack. Make light work of midweek meals with our naturally lean and tender chicken breasts. These hand trimmed, skinless fillets are perfect fried in fajitas, sliced in a stir fry or diced in curry. For a healthy teatime treat simply season, grill and serve with roasted vine tomatoes and fresh rocket salad. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our delicious chicken recipes. Expertly selected for freshness and quality. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing. Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture.
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Pack size: 950G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

950g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken breast (145g)
Energy449kJ / 106kcal651kJ / 154kcal
Fat1.1g1.6g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g34.8g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

44 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Please dont even accept this for free.

1 stars

This chicken or whatever it is suppose to be is vile, it is chuck with the most disgusting of textures. If this was served up to you in a restaurant you would bounce it off the wall and i can assure you it is taking me all my time not to jump in the car head to Tesco and do just that. This experience has put me off Tesco for life.

Not an accurate description

3 stars

The chicken was delivered on 23 July with a best before date of 26 July - only 3 days not the 5 days advertised.

Advertised as 5+ days life, however received 17 Ju

2 stars

Advertised as 5+ days life, however received 17 July with use by date of 21 July

Great overall

5 stars

Very good overall quality freshness and diced parts. Great family meal for curry.

Foul smelling and slimy - stay away

1 stars

Foul smelling, slimy and off before the use by date. I have had this on several occasions now and will not buy chicken from Tesco anymore.

Horrible

1 stars

Horrible - nowhere near the quality of Ocado and filled with water. Yet to find decent chicken from Tesco.

Dont be fooled by the picture

1 stars

Very misleading photo, brought this as 5 of us for dinner, picture shows 6 chicken breasts so plenty for 5 people, theres only actually 4 in the packet !

Very poor quality product

1 stars

Have to agree with other reviews, find the chicken breast is always so tough to cut through when raw and also to eat when cooked. Full of water and bad quality.

Not fit for human consumption!

1 stars

Undoubtedly the worst quality chicken breast from any supermarket chain. I'd rather run the gauntlet of coronavirus and shop on foot than have this garbage delivered.

Dreadful

1 stars

Had the chicken breasts from Tesco and awful, Slimy, full of water and tasteless.. Out of date the same day, What is wrong with you TESCO... You have really gone down hill.

