Tesco British Chicken Breast Portions 950G

Please dont even accept this for free.
This chicken or whatever it is suppose to be is vile, it is chuck with the most disgusting of textures. If this was served up to you in a restaurant you would bounce it off the wall and i can assure you it is taking me all my time not to jump in the car head to Tesco and do just that. This experience has put me off Tesco for life.
Not an accurate description
The chicken was delivered on 23 July with a best before date of 26 July - only 3 days not the 5 days advertised.
Advertised as 5+ days life, however received 17 July with use by date of 21 July
Great overall
Very good overall quality freshness and diced parts. Great family meal for curry.
Foul smelling and slimy - stay away
Foul smelling, slimy and off before the use by date. I have had this on several occasions now and will not buy chicken from Tesco anymore.
Horrible
Horrible - nowhere near the quality of Ocado and filled with water. Yet to find decent chicken from Tesco.
Dont be fooled by the picture
Very misleading photo, brought this as 5 of us for dinner, picture shows 6 chicken breasts so plenty for 5 people, theres only actually 4 in the packet !
Very poor quality product
Have to agree with other reviews, find the chicken breast is always so tough to cut through when raw and also to eat when cooked. Full of water and bad quality.
Not fit for human consumption!
Undoubtedly the worst quality chicken breast from any supermarket chain. I'd rather run the gauntlet of coronavirus and shop on foot than have this garbage delivered.
Dreadful
Had the chicken breasts from Tesco and awful, Slimy, full of water and tasteless.. Out of date the same day, What is wrong with you TESCO... You have really gone down hill.