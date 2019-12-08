By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Whole Medium Chicken 1.3-1.5Kg

2.5(10)Write a review
Tesco British Whole Medium Chicken 1.3-1.5Kg
£ 2.95
£2.11/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy1031kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A whole chicken without giblets.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted British Farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing.
  • Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture.
  • Fresh Class A, no giblets
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • From trusted farms
  • Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 1.4kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in a refrigerator Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins per kg + 20 mins. Place in a roasting tin. Place in centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for recommended time on front of label, basting occasionally. If breast browns too quickly cover with foil.
Tip
Retain cooked chicken juices to make gravy or for the perfect roast potatoes why not toss in the chicken juices before roasting in the oven.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy825kJ / 198kcal1031kJ / 247kcal
Fat13.1g16.4g
Saturates3.7g4.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.0g25.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very watery and weird colour

1 stars

The colour was weird in places and it tasted very watery

Not wonderful

3 stars

Had this for dinner 16 November 2019. It was cooked as per instructions & as it always is, (I stick to the 'old' method, 20 mins per lb & 20 mins over which never fails). This was tough, chewy & no flavour although plenty of it. Lasts 2 of us for 3 meals.

Waste of money. Thrown away. Off

1 stars

Went off day before use buy date. Thrown away

Did not eat this chicken no juice in it when cooke

1 stars

Did not eat this chicken no juice in it when cooked all that came out of bird was a brown mess need a refund

Dinner for 2-3

5 stars

A medium feeds 2 if you are big eaters, 3 if you fill up the plate with yorkshires. Skin is crispy, insides are clean, the meat is good quality.

Delicious!

5 stars

Excellent quality, very well presented with all internal fat removed and it had a delicious flavour when cooked. Thank you, Tesco!

healthy sunday lunch

5 stars

we buy this for Sunday dinner it is big enough for the two of us and the left over breast makes a nice salad on Monday

amazing quality for the price.

4 stars

I bought this chicken on Wednesday and roasted it the same day. I was most impressed with the quality of the meat.thank you

chicken is full of water to make up the weight

1 stars

chicken is full of water to make up the weight

Fresh Chickens have shrunk

1 stars

This size chicken in my view is not a typical medium sized Chicken. Weighing 1.3 kg. So a small chicken must look like the size of a quail!

Usually bought next

Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

£ 1.49
£2.98/kg

Tesco White Potatoes 2.5Kg

£ 1.38
£0.55/kg

Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

£ 0.40
£2.36/kg

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here