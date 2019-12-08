Tesco British Whole Medium Chicken 1.3-1.5Kg

Very watery and weird colour
The colour was weird in places and it tasted very watery
Not wonderful
Had this for dinner 16 November 2019. It was cooked as per instructions & as it always is, (I stick to the 'old' method, 20 mins per lb & 20 mins over which never fails). This was tough, chewy & no flavour although plenty of it. Lasts 2 of us for 3 meals.
Waste of money. Thrown away. Off
Went off day before use buy date. Thrown away
Did not eat this chicken no juice in it when cooked all that came out of bird was a brown mess need a refund
Dinner for 2-3
A medium feeds 2 if you are big eaters, 3 if you fill up the plate with yorkshires. Skin is crispy, insides are clean, the meat is good quality.
Delicious!
Excellent quality, very well presented with all internal fat removed and it had a delicious flavour when cooked. Thank you, Tesco!
healthy sunday lunch
we buy this for Sunday dinner it is big enough for the two of us and the left over breast makes a nice salad on Monday
amazing quality for the price.
I bought this chicken on Wednesday and roasted it the same day. I was most impressed with the quality of the meat.thank you
chicken is full of water to make up the weight
Fresh Chickens have shrunk
This size chicken in my view is not a typical medium sized Chicken. Weighing 1.3 kg. So a small chicken must look like the size of a quail!