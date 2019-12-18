By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Brussels Pate 170G

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Brussels Pate 170G
£ 1.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack (43g)
  • Energy444kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth pork fat and pork liver pâté with a Madeira jelly.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Smooth Brussels Pâté with Madeira Jelly A rich Cognac infused pork pâté paired with a sweet Madeira jelly.
  • A rich Cognac infused pork pâté paired with a sweet Madeira jelly.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Fat, Pork Liver (27%), Madeira Jelly (12%) [Water, Madeira Wine, Pork Gelatine, Dextrose, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt], Water, Shallot, Double Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Cognac, Butter (Milk), Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Sugar, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack
Energy1033kJ / 249kcal444kJ / 107kcal
Fat21.1g9.1g
Saturates8.2g3.5g
Carbohydrate5.1g2.2g
Sugars2.8g1.2g
Fibre0.7g0.3g
Protein9.4g4.0g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

It was ok but I didn’t like the hard jellie at bot

3 stars

It was ok but I didn’t like the hard jellie at bottom of pack

1st class pate'

5 stars

Good value for money and very tasty

