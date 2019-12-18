Tesco Finest Ardennes With Wild Mushroom Jelly Pate 170G

A smooth first course
A very good pâté. But there is no escaping the fact that it isn’t coarse. Not even slightly. Shame, really. However, I still enjoyed it.
INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (39%), Pork Fat, Mushroom Jelly (12%) [Water, Black Mushroom, Pork Gelatine, Fairy Ring Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, White Mushroom, Mushroom Concentrate, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Rehydrated Potato, Dried Porcini Mushroom, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder], Dry Cured Smoked Bacon [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Armagnac, Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Colour (Plain Caramel).
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack
|Energy
|831kJ / 200kcal
|357kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|11.3g
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.6g
