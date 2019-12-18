By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Ardennes With Wild Mushroom Jelly Pate 170G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Ardennes With Wild Mushroom Jelly Pate 170G
£ 1.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack (43g)
  • Energy357kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • A coarse pork liver, pork fat and dry cured smoked bacon pâté with a mushroom jelly.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Coarse Ardennes Pâté with Wild Mushroom Jelly Armagnac infused pork pâté with fairy ring and chanterelle mushroom jelly.
  • Armagnac infused pork pâté with fairy ring and chanterelle mushroom jelly.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (39%), Pork Fat, Mushroom Jelly (12%) [Water, Black Mushroom, Pork Gelatine, Fairy Ring Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, White Mushroom, Mushroom Concentrate, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Rehydrated Potato, Dried Porcini Mushroom, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder], Dry Cured Smoked Bacon [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Armagnac, Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Colour (Plain Caramel).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack
Energy831kJ / 200kcal357kJ / 86kcal
Fat14.0g6.0g
Saturates5.5g2.4g
Carbohydrate6.8g2.9g
Sugars2.1g0.9g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein11.3g4.9g
Salt1.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A smooth first course

4 stars

A very good pâté. But there is no escaping the fact that it isn’t coarse. Not even slightly. Shame, really. However, I still enjoyed it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Van Der Meulen Melba Thin Original 200G

£ 1.29
£0.65/100g

Tesco Homebake Baguettes 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here