Tesco Finest Duck & Seville Orange Pate 170G

Excellent pate
Really tasty good awesome pate.
Very tasty
Tastes absolutely divine. Served at Christmas and now going back for more.
Another one of my monthly buys
I use it on toast.and find it easy to spread.
INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (18%), Pork Fat, Water, Orange Jelly [Water, Concentrated Orange Juice, Pork Gelatine, Orange Peel, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Tapioca Starch, Chicken Liver, Double Cream (Milk), Seville Orange Marmalade (4.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Pulp, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Bitter Orange Oil], Butter (Milk), Concentrated Apple Juice, Dextrose, Salt, Potato Starch, Pasteurised (Egg), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K. using duck, pork and chicken from the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
170g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack
|Energy
|989kJ / 238kcal
|425kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|17.3g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|5.8g
|Sugars
|5.2g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.8g
|2.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
