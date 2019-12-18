By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Duck & Seville Orange Pate 170G

Tesco Finest Duck & Seville Orange Pate 170G
1/4 of a pack (43g)
  • Energy425kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 989kJ / 238kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth duck liver, pork fat, chicken liver and Seville orange marmalade pâté with an orange jelly.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Duck and Seville Orange Pâté with Candied Orange Jelly. An indulgent duck and Seville orange marmalade pâté with a zesty jelly.
  • An indulgent duck and Seville orange marmalade pâté with a zesty jelly.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (18%), Pork Fat, Water, Orange Jelly [Water, Concentrated Orange Juice, Pork Gelatine, Orange Peel, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Tapioca Starch, Chicken Liver, Double Cream (Milk), Seville Orange Marmalade (4.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Pulp, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Bitter Orange Oil], Butter (Milk), Concentrated Apple Juice, Dextrose, Salt, Potato Starch, Pasteurised (Egg), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using duck, pork and chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Number of uses

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack
Energy989kJ / 238kcal425kJ / 102kcal
Fat17.3g7.4g
Saturates7.3g3.1g
Carbohydrate13.5g5.8g
Sugars5.2g2.2g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein6.8g2.9g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent pate

5 stars

Really tasty good awesome pate.

Very tasty

5 stars

Tastes absolutely divine. Served at Christmas and now going back for more.

Another one of my monthly buys

5 stars

I use it on toast.and find it easy to spread.

