Tesco Whole Chicken Extra Large 2.05-2.35Kg

Rotten experience!
I recently bought one of these chickens in store. We went to cook it within the best before date but the chicken was rotten and smelt awful so had to go straight in the bin. I spoke to Tesco regarding a refund but they refused as I had disposed of the packaging, despite still having the receipt. When a chicken is that rotten, it goes in the bin ASAP, packaging and all because it is clearly riddled with bacteria. I will reconsider buying meat from Tesco in the future as a result of this incident.
Excellent value chicken
I bought this chicken for Sunday lunch when my son and his children came around. It's great value with plenty of nice juicy chicken meat on it and is very tender too. Instructions for preparation and cooking are great and we all enjoyed this for our dinner. The carcasse is also useful to make good chicken stock which can be frozen for later use in other recipes. Well worth buying especially if you're on a tight budget.
This was a rubber chicken
The Tesco chicken I cooked yesterday was truly awful. The quality is never brilliant but this was by far the worst I have ever had. It was a bit like trying to chew a piece of rubber even though it was cooked totally in accordance with the instructions, as usual. What is happening to Tesco chickens they have deteriorated so much over the last year or so!!!
I always buy Tesco chicken because I know that it
I always buy Tesco chicken because I know that it is British. Some other supermarkets say that the origin is of the EU. Plus it always tastes fresh and juicy. I cook mine in a roasting bag as I think that it helps to keep it nice and moist.