Tesco Whole Chicken Extra Large 2.05-2.35Kg

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Whole Chicken Extra Large 2.05-2.35Kg
£ 5.00
£2.28/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy1031kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A whole chicken without giblets.
  • From Trusted Farms Our range of whole chickens are perfect for a succulent roast dinner, and midweek meals made from tasty leftovers. Use lean chicken breasts in a stir fry or salad and cook up tasty thighs and drumsticks in casseroles, on the barbecue, or in a curry. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our delicious chicken recipes. Expertly selected for freshness and quality. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing. Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture.
  • From Trusted Farms Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Pack size: 2.2kg

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins per kg + 20 mins Place chicken in a roasting tin and season. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for recommended time on front of label, basting occasionally. If breast browns too quickly, cover with foil.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when piercing with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

approx. 0 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy825kJ / 198kcal1031kJ / 247kcal
Fat13.1g16.4g
Saturates3.7g4.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.0g25.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Rotten experience!

1 stars

I recently bought one of these chickens in store. We went to cook it within the best before date but the chicken was rotten and smelt awful so had to go straight in the bin. I spoke to Tesco regarding a refund but they refused as I had disposed of the packaging, despite still having the receipt. When a chicken is that rotten, it goes in the bin ASAP, packaging and all because it is clearly riddled with bacteria. I will reconsider buying meat from Tesco in the future as a result of this incident.

Excellent value chicken

5 stars

I bought this chicken for Sunday lunch when my son and his children came around. It's great value with plenty of nice juicy chicken meat on it and is very tender too. Instructions for preparation and cooking are great and we all enjoyed this for our dinner. The carcasse is also useful to make good chicken stock which can be frozen for later use in other recipes. Well worth buying especially if you're on a tight budget.

This was a rubber chicken

2 stars

The Tesco chicken I cooked yesterday was truly awful. The quality is never brilliant but this was by far the worst I have ever had. It was a bit like trying to chew a piece of rubber even though it was cooked totally in accordance with the instructions, as usual. What is happening to Tesco chickens they have deteriorated so much over the last year or so!!!

I always buy Tesco chicken because I know that it

5 stars

I always buy Tesco chicken because I know that it is British. Some other supermarkets say that the origin is of the EU. Plus it always tastes fresh and juicy. I cook mine in a roasting bag as I think that it helps to keep it nice and moist.

