Tesco Orkney Crab Pate 100G

Good as the base of a quick supper
Surprised at all the negative reviews, though actually I've used it only as the base of a 15-minute midweek supper. For 2 people, put 200g linguine on to cook and while it’s cooking fry 3 jarred red peppers (https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/273573842), 3 sundried tomatoes (https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/265335941) and a clove of garlic, all chopped, in 15ml oil from the jar of sundried tomatoes. When the pasta is cooked and drained, add the peppers etc; stir in the pate and a couple of sloshes of sweet chilli sauce and make sure it’s warmed through. That’s it. If you find the sauce too dry, you can add 50ml of white wine (from the bottle you’ll be having) at the mixing stage, or water, or 30ml olive oil.
Poor
I look out for good savoury spreads but was very disappointed with thit so totally lacking texture and flavour, 'brown squidge' says it all.
Disappointing
Have been looking for a crab spread to replace my usual John West dressed crab which is no longer available. Sadly this was very disappointing.Very little crab taste and in fact tasted slightly off, although it was used straight away and had a long use by date.I threw most of it away, I would have returned it but hadn’t the time. Wouldn’t buy it again,
This ias not a pate!!!
A tub full of slop. I've probably got more crabs than this "pate", and I don't have any.
Yuk
Strong fishy smell but not in a good way, gave it to the cat even he didn't eat. Not for us.