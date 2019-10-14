By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Orkney Crab Pate 100G

Tesco Orkney Crab Pate 100G
£ 1.30
£1.30/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 758kJ / 182kcal

Product Description

  • A crab, full fat soft cheese, cream and lemon pâté.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Orkney Crab Pâté 100g. Made with soft cheese and crème fraîche, balanced with lemon juice.
  • Scottish crab
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Crab (Crustacean) (50%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Tomato Paste, Olive Oil, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (33g)
Energy758kJ / 182kcal250kJ / 60kcal
Fat13.2g4.4g
Saturates4.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate7.0g2.3g
Sugars1.8g0.6g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein8.6g2.8g
Salt1.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Good as the base of a quick supper

4 stars

Surprised at all the negative reviews, though actually I've used it only as the base of a 15-minute midweek supper. For 2 people, put 200g linguine on to cook and while it’s cooking fry 3 jarred red peppers (https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/273573842), 3 sundried tomatoes (https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/265335941) and a clove of garlic, all chopped, in 15ml oil from the jar of sundried tomatoes. When the pasta is cooked and drained, add the peppers etc; stir in the pate and a couple of sloshes of sweet chilli sauce and make sure it’s warmed through. That’s it. If you find the sauce too dry, you can add 50ml of white wine (from the bottle you’ll be having) at the mixing stage, or water, or 30ml olive oil.

Poor

1 stars

I look out for good savoury spreads but was very disappointed with thit so totally lacking texture and flavour, 'brown squidge' says it all.

Disappointing

1 stars

Have been looking for a crab spread to replace my usual John West dressed crab which is no longer available. Sadly this was very disappointing.Very little crab taste and in fact tasted slightly off, although it was used straight away and had a long use by date.I threw most of it away, I would have returned it but hadn’t the time. Wouldn’t buy it again,

This ias not a pate!!!

1 stars

A tub full of slop. I've probably got more crabs than this "pate", and I don't have any.

Yuk

1 stars

Strong fishy smell but not in a good way, gave it to the cat even he didn't eat. Not for us.

