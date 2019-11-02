By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smooth Smoked Scottish Salmon Pate 100G

4(8)Write a review
£ 1.30
£1.30/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy304kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth smoked and poached salmon pâté.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Smooth Smoked Scottish Salmon Pâté 100g. Made with soft cheese and crème fraîche, balanced with lemon juice.
  • Made with soft cheese and crème fraîche, balanced with lemon juice.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Made with soft cheese and crème fraîche, balanced with lemon juice
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Smoked Salmon (25%), Single Cream (Milk), Poached Salmon (15%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Horseradish, Cornflour, Black Pepper.

Smoked Salmon contains: Salmon (Fish), Water, Salt, Brown Sugar.

Poached Salmon contains: Salmon (Fish), Salt, Brown Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy922kJ / 222kcal304kJ / 73kcal
Fat17.5g5.8g
Saturates4.9g1.6g
Carbohydrate5.4g1.8g
Sugars2.3g0.7g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein10.6g3.5g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Very tasty!!

5 stars

Love this product, it is really tasty. I have added it back to my shopping list since realising they have ditched the un-recyclable black plastic container in favour of recyclable clear plastic. I want to do my bit for recycling so am happy this is now a less guilty purchase.

Too salty

3 stars

This was a good, fresh tasting pate but spoiled by far too much salt so I won't buy it again, so only 3 stars.

Please ensure not a date of only 2 days

4 stars

Please ensure not a date of only 2 days

Beautiful flavour

5 stars

This is absolutely delicious! I follow a keto diet for health reasons, I spread this on long slices of cucumber as part of a main meal and it’s really tasty.

Brilliant pate - tasty and with a 'mousse' like te

5 stars

Brilliant pate - tasty and with a 'mousse' like texture it is not too rich. Would recommend.

Dreadful. Don't buy!

1 stars

Too many mushed up fish bones. Has the texture of mashed tinned salmon, bone and all, or average quality fish paste with some added light smoke flavour. This is not a quality pate it a simple fish paste.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious, with a luxury texture. Has over 1 month shelf life if unopened so a great item to keep in the fridge for unexpected guests.

Best fish pate ever!

5 stars

The most delicious pate I've ever eaten. I am addicted!

