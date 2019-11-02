Tesco Smooth Smoked Scottish Salmon Pate 100G

Very tasty!!
Love this product, it is really tasty. I have added it back to my shopping list since realising they have ditched the un-recyclable black plastic container in favour of recyclable clear plastic. I want to do my bit for recycling so am happy this is now a less guilty purchase.
Too salty
This was a good, fresh tasting pate but spoiled by far too much salt so I won't buy it again, so only 3 stars.
Please ensure not a date of only 2 days
Beautiful flavour
This is absolutely delicious! I follow a keto diet for health reasons, I spread this on long slices of cucumber as part of a main meal and it’s really tasty.
Brilliant pate - tasty and with a 'mousse' like texture it is not too rich. Would recommend.
Dreadful. Don't buy!
Too many mushed up fish bones. Has the texture of mashed tinned salmon, bone and all, or average quality fish paste with some added light smoke flavour. This is not a quality pate it a simple fish paste.
Delicious!
Delicious, with a luxury texture. Has over 1 month shelf life if unopened so a great item to keep in the fridge for unexpected guests.
Best fish pate ever!
The most delicious pate I've ever eaten. I am addicted!