Tesco Chicken Liver Pate 200G

4(3)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
1/5 of a pack (40g)
  • Energy433kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth chicken liver and pork fat pâté.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Chicken liver Pâté 200g. Seasoned with a delicate spice blend for a balanced flavour.
  • Seasoned with a delicate spice blend for a balanced flavour.
  • Smooth & lightly spiced
  • Seasoned with a delicate spice blend for a balanced flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Liver (36%), Pork Fat, Water, Tapioca Starch, Pork Rind, Dextrose, Salt, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Shallot Powder, Spices, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken and pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack
Energy1082kJ / 261kcal433kJ / 104kcal
Fat22.2g8.9g
Saturates7.5g3.0g
Carbohydrate4.5g1.8g
Sugars2.5g1.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein10.6g4.2g
Salt1.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality pate,very tasty

5 stars

Good quality pate,very tasty

Excellent

5 stars

Best Pate,best taste, best quality

very poor taste and texture

2 stars

very poor taste and texture

