Tesco Ardennes & Smoked Bacon Pate 200G

Very good quality. Great with soup & crackers for
Very good quality. Great with soup & crackers for a snack lunch.
Excellent pate
Perfect taste and texture.
deeeeelish....... had it spread on dry and buttere
deeeeelish....... had it spread on dry and buttered toast , crackers and oatcakes
Used to be lovely and had so much deep flavour, bu
Used to be lovely and had so much deep flavour, but now it's full of unnecessary herbs that take the flavour away. It's also not so compact and tastes mushy. Please change it back.