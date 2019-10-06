By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ardennes & Smoked Bacon Pate 200G

Write a review
Tesco Ardennes & Smoked Bacon Pate 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy323kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 808kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • A coarse pork liver, pork fat and dry cured smoked bacon pâté.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Coarse Ardennes Pâté with Smoked Bacon 200g. Made with bacon smoked over oak chips, balanced with a blend of herbs.
  • Made with bacon smoked over oak chips, balanced with a blend of herbs.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British pork
  • Made with bacon smoked over oak chips, balanced with a blend of herbs
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (44%), Pork Fat, Water, Dry Cured Smoked Bacon (9%), Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite). Dry Cured Bacon contains: Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K. from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy808kJ / 194kcal323kJ / 78kcal
Fat14.4g5.8g
Saturates4.9g2.0g
Carbohydrate5.1g2.0g
Sugars2.2g0.9g
Fibre0.8g0.3g
Protein10.7g4.3g
Salt1.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Very good quality. Great with soup & crackers for

5 stars

Very good quality. Great with soup & crackers for a snack lunch.

Excellent pate

5 stars

Perfect taste and texture.

deeeeelish....... had it spread on dry and buttere

5 stars

deeeeelish....... had it spread on dry and buttered toast , crackers and oatcakes

Used to be lovely and had so much deep flavour, bu

1 stars

Used to be lovely and had so much deep flavour, but now it's full of unnecessary herbs that take the flavour away. It's also not so compact and tastes mushy. Please change it back.

